Charles Barkley shares scathing statement after Game 4 loss, ‘Pacers blew this game’

Charles Barkley has spoken out after Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, who had a great chance on Friday night, let it slip away. The Pacers could have taken a 3-1 lead in the series and been just one win away from the franchise’s first NBA title. Instead, they lost 111-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in front of their home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers could have taken a 3-1 lead in the series and been just one win away from the franchise’s first NBA title.(Getty Images via AFP)

Haliburton scored 18 points and had seven assists for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin were limited to just eight points each in Game 4. Mathurin had scored 27 points in Game 3.

Meanwhile, league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who struggled during the first three quarters, scored 15 of Oklahoma City’s final 16 points as the Thunder came back from a seven-point deficit in the last quarter.

What did Charles Barkley say?

Charles Barkley didn’t hold back while talking about the Pacers. “No. 1, they gave it away,” Barkley said on NBA TV. “I thought you saw the difference between All-Stars guys and really good players and superstars. Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) brought this thing home.”

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, but Barkley felt he could have done more for Indiana.

“I have no idea what the Pacers were doing on the offensive end,” Barkley said. “Me and Grant (Hill) were going crazy like, ‘Yo man, get it to (Pascal) Siakam, he’s your best 1-on-1 player. They didn’t even run a play for him … It was so frustrating. Grant, we can say all we want to about Oklahoma City — the Pacers blew this game.”