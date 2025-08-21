Chicago Bulls announce plans to retire Derrick Rose’s jersey; Details here

The Chicago Bulls will honor one of their most iconic players next year as Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey is set to be retired in a postgame ceremony at the United Center. On Thursday, the Bulls announced that his jersey will be retired on January 24, 2026, after a game with the Boston Celtics, as reported by CBS News. Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey will be retired by the Chicago Bulls on January 24, 2026. (Photo by James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Bulls set to give away four Derrick Rose figurines

Along with the retirement of his jersey next season, the Bulls will give away four Derrick Rose figurines, each honoring a chapter from his career. The collectibles will be given in other games.

Rookie of the Year figurine

The Rookie of the Year figurine will be given on November 4, 2025, when the Bulls will host the Philadelphia 76ers. The figurine is a reminder of when Rose was the first overall pick by the Bulls in 2008. In his rookie season, Rose averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game and won 111 of the 120 first-place votes, as per the NBA's official website.

Mask Face figurine

The Mask Face figurine will be given on December 15, 2025, when the Bulls will host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The figurine represents the 2015-16 season, when, because of a fractured orbital eye bone, Rose was required to wear a protective mask on his face. Even with an injury, he started 66 games, averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

MVP figurine

The MVP Derrick Rose figurine will be given away on February 22, 2026, as teh Bulls will host the New York Knicks. The figurine represents Rose's career highlight when he was named the Most Valuable Player following his 2010-11 season. He became the youngest MVP in the history of the NBA. Rose averaged 25 points, 7.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals while leading the Bulls to a 62-20 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference, guiding them to their first and only Eastern Conference Finals appearance since the Michael Jordan era, as per CBS News.

Green jersey figurine

The green jersey Derrick Rose figurine will be given away on March 19, 2026, when the Bulls will host the Cavaliers. The green jersey recalls the alternative jersey the Bulls wore twice during the 2010-11 season.

As per the official website of the NBA, the figurines will be given away at the gates throughout the United Center while supplies last.

Other retired Bulls jersey numbers

Rose is the fifth player to receive the honor. Previously, the Bulls retired four jersey numbers in their history. These include erry Sloan’s No. 4 and Bob Love’s No. 10, No. 23 jersey of Michael Jordan and the No. 33 of Scottie Pippen. The single-game tickets are not yet available for Rose's retirement ceremony, with a date expected to be announced later, as reported by NBC Chicago.