Brock Purdy vs Nate Sudfeld: Who will start for 49ers, vs Chargers? Depth chart here

The San Francisco 49ers are getting complicated with every passing day. With quarterback Mac Jones now out for the team’s preseason finale, the question remains whether Brock Purdy or Nate Sudfeld will successfully step into his shoes. Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.(Getty Images via AFP)

With Jones no longer expected to return to the field anytime sooner than the 49ers' regular season opener on September 7, it’s good that the team has former Detroit Lions player Nate Sudfeld to fall back on.

“At the same time in that 2022 preseason, the 49ers were shifting the starting role to Trey Lance, who, in a timely coincidence, is coming to Levi’s Stadium for this Saturday’s preseason finale as a Los Angeles Chargers backup,” wrote Cam Inman of The Vacaville Reporter.

If not Brock Purdy, either Sudfeld or Carter Bradley would be looked upon for fulfilling Jones’s role. With running back Patrick Taylor Jr on the injured reserve list, Isaac Guerendo returned to practice earlier this week. Linebacker Curtis Robinson also made a surprise return after suffering a torn ACL.

Cornerback Renardo Green (hamstring), safety Jason Pinnock (heel), and defensive linemen Nick Bosa (neck), Jordan Elliott (back), and Sam Okuayinonu (knee) were also back.

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s strategy

Although there is no concrete plan on how the 49ers would use their quarterbacks in the preseason finale, coach Kyle Shanahan plans on using this game as a testing ground for players to get a little practice in. When asked about the QB depth chart for this weekend, Shanahan told media personnel, as reported by USA Today, “I haven’t decided yet.”

"I initially planned on playing some guys. To be honest, I'm getting less on that right now," Shanahan said. "Especially with Mac [Jones] being out, that's why we brought in [QB] Nate [Sudfeld] too, because I know we're going to want at least two other guys to play besides [QB] Brock [Purdy], if he does go.

"But I'll decide on that after these next two practices,” he added.

The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday (August 23) for their final preseason outing.

By Stuti Gupta