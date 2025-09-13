Chiefs injury report: Final status of Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals for Eagles game revealed
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to host the reigning defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday (September 14) at 04:25 PM ET. The game is expected to capture audience intrigue given the Chiefs’ opportunity to tally scores after last season’s devastating Super Bowl defeat at the hands of the Eagles.
Here is the full and latest injury report, as shared by the official Chiefs website:
Jalen Royals
Wide receiver
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Xavier Worthy
Wide receiver
INJURY: Shoulder
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Trey Smith
Guard
INJURY: Knee/ Illness
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Drue Tranquill
Linebacker
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Nick Bolton
Linebacker
INJURY: Biceps
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Marquise Brown
Wide receiver
INJURY: Ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Chamarri Corner
Defensive back
INJURY: Wrist
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Ashton Gillotte
Defensive end
INJURY: Elbow
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Omarr Norman-Lott
Defensive tackle
INJURY: Ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Jawann Taylor
Tackle
INJURY: Knee/ Ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
“Xavier Worthy was limited in practice today. Jalen Royals did not practice,” the Chiefs handle posted on social media.
Chiefs’ fans took to social media to share their reactions to the latest injury report.
“It's important for the team to monitor player health closely. Managing Xavier Worthy’s workload and ensuring Jalen Royals recovers properly can help maintain performance and prevent injuries during the season,” a fan opined.
“It's very important for team mates to practice together...also very important for sports persons to practice regularly. But what was gave Xavier Worthy a limited practice time and why didn't Jalen Royals practice should be investigated,” a user suggested.
“Royals out for the game by the looks of it,” a fan shared.
“Royals was a waste of a draft pick. He will never catch up now. His career in KC is already over. Rookie WR that can’t get on the field from shit old men power through weekly. He’s done !” a fan felt.
“Huge but Jalen Royals man also did the defense look good? They gotta defend the tush push next game Danna gotta play good now and did we get a new SS?” a fan questioned.
The Chiefs will face the New York Giants in their next season outing on Sunday (September 21).
By Stuti Gupta