Chiefs injury report: Final status of Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals for Eagles game revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to host the reigning defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday (September 14) at 04:25 PM ET. The game is expected to capture audience intrigue given the Chiefs’ opportunity to tally scores after last season’s devastating Super Bowl defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a ball during training camp (Getty Images via AFP)

Here is the full and latest injury report, as shared by the official Chiefs website:

Jalen Royals

Wide receiver

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Xavier Worthy

Wide receiver

INJURY: Shoulder

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Trey Smith

Guard

INJURY: Knee/ Illness

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Drue Tranquill

Linebacker

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Nick Bolton

Linebacker

INJURY: Biceps

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Marquise Brown

Wide receiver

INJURY: Ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Chamarri Corner

Defensive back

INJURY: Wrist

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Ashton Gillotte

Defensive end

INJURY: Elbow

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Omarr Norman-Lott

Defensive tackle

INJURY: Ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Jawann Taylor

Tackle

INJURY: Knee/ Ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

“Xavier Worthy was limited in practice today. Jalen Royals did not practice,” the Chiefs handle posted on social media.

Chiefs’ fans took to social media to share their reactions to the latest injury report.

“It's important for the team to monitor player health closely. Managing Xavier Worthy’s workload and ensuring Jalen Royals recovers properly can help maintain performance and prevent injuries during the season,” a fan opined.

“It's very important for team mates to practice together...also very important for sports persons to practice regularly. But what was gave Xavier Worthy a limited practice time and why didn't Jalen Royals practice should be investigated,” a user suggested.

“Royals out for the game by the looks of it,” a fan shared.

“Royals was a waste of a draft pick. He will never catch up now. His career in KC is already over. Rookie WR that can’t get on the field from shit old men power through weekly. He’s done !” a fan felt.

“Huge but Jalen Royals man also did the defense look good? They gotta defend the tush push next game Danna gotta play good now and did we get a new SS?” a fan questioned.

The Chiefs will face the New York Giants in their next season outing on Sunday (September 21).

By Stuti Gupta