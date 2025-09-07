College Football week 2 schedule 2025: Game times, matchups, highlights and how to watch

The college football 2025 season is in full swing, bringing a packed calendar of matches stretching from September through January. Week 2 will begin on Friday, September 5, as James Madison heads to Louisville at 7 pm on ESPN 2, and will culminate with a series of high-profile games on a variety of different networks, according to the NCAA. College Football 2025 week 2 details.(X/@LouisvilleFB)

There are standout matchups like Michigan vs Oklahoma, as well as powerhouse rivalries like Ohio State vs Grambling, so be ready for fun and intense college football matchups.

The NCAA report stated that the full schedule covers every major conference, streaming service, and cable partner. Platforms like ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC, Peacock, FS1, TNT, truTV, and Paramount+ will be ensuring nationwide access. Streaming of exclusive games is also available through ESPN+, FloFootball, and NEC Front Row.

College football week 2 highlights

On September 5, James Madison took on Louisville at 7 pm, and the match was broadcast on ESPN2. The excitement will continue on Saturday, September 6, as several high-stakes matchups have been lined up.

At noon, Iowa will face No. 16 Iowa State, and the fixture can be watched on Fox. Later in the afternoon, Oklahoma State will be challenged by No. 6 Oregon at 3.30 pm with the match available on CBS/Paramount+.

The evening brings more big games, including No. 15 Michigan clashing with No. 18 Oklahoma at 7:30 pm on ABC, while UL Monroe visits No. 21 Alabama at 7:45 pm on the SEC Network. The night concludes with Stanford going head-to-head against BYU at 10:15 pm on ESPN, the NCAA report added.

Each weekend will feature a mix of nationally ranked teams, regional battles, and rivalry clashes.

Road to the playoffs

The College Football Playoff (CFP) will commence with the New Year’s Six bowl games. The Cotton Bowl Quarterfinal will take place on Wednesday, December 31 at 7.30 pm. The Cotton Bowl will then be followed by multiple games on New Year’s Day, including the Orange, Rose, and Sugar Bowl.

Semifinals include the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on January 8 and January 9, respectively, before culminating with the National Championship Game in Miami at 7.30 pm on January 19, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

The CFP is providing action with electrifying crowds, record television ratings, and thrilling playoff action leading to the 2025 champion.

Where to stream?

Cord-cutters can catch all games by using streaming-only options such as Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN+, Sling, FuboTV, and DIRECTV online services. Most streaming options offer free trials or welcome discounts for new subscribers, thus allowing fans to watch games without cable more easily than ever.

FAQs

What football teams are playing today?

Schedules vary daily, with dozens of teams across FBS, FCS, and Division II competing. Fans can check ESPN, CBS Sports, or conference websites for live scoreboards.

How to watch CFP semifinal games?

The Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 8) and Peach Bowl (Jan. 9) will air live on ESPN. Both games will also be available on ESPN’s streaming platforms.

What channels are the college football playoffs going to be on?

All College Football Playoff games, including the National Championship, will air exclusively on ESPN.