Cooper Flagg to Mavericks is official; Duke Basketball's latest post makes big NBA Draft reveal

The 2025 NBA Draft, held at Barclays Center, is being dubbed as ‘Flagg Day’, with Duke star Cooper Flagg expected to be picked as the No 1 pick. The 18-year-old's college team, hours before the draft, made a strong indication towards his future. It seems like the Dallas Mavericks will pick him as No 1 overall. Cooper Flagg arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday(AP)

Duke’s basketball program fueled anticipation by posting a highlight reel captioned ‘congrats @dallasmavs’ on Wednesday, dubbed “Flagg Day” by sponsor New Balance. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has repeatedly praised the ‘kid from Duke’, noting Flagg’s fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. “He’s a generational talent we can build around,” Kidd said, quashing speculation about joining the New York Knicks.

Why is Cooper Flagg a clear choice?

Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward from Maine, has dominated pre-draft discussions with his two-way dominance, averaging 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game at Duke.

Despite not turning 19 until December 2025, he’s earned accolades as the youngest in his class, drawing comparisons to Kevin Durant for his versatility. The Mavericks’ intent to draft Flagg has been an open secret, with no other prospects, including Rutgers’ Dylan Harper, receiving workouts for the top spot.

Flagg visited only Dallas, and trade rumors were swiftly dismissed, signaling the Mavs’ commitment.

Other Duke prospects in the draft

Duke’s draft presence extends beyond Flagg, with center Khaman Maluach and guard Kon Knueppel projected as top-10 picks. Maluach, a 7-foot-2 South Sudanese phenom, is eyed by teams like the Washington Wizards, while Knueppel’s shooting prowess draws interest from the Charlotte Hornets, as per reports. Their potential selections could make Duke the first program with three top-10 picks since Kentucky in 2015.

How are the Mavericks planning?

Securing Flagg anchors Dallas’ long-term vision, pairing his defensive tenacity with Doncic’s playmaking. The Mavs, coming off a 50-win 2024-25 season, also hold the No. 24 pick and are linked to free agents like Klay Thompson to bolster their roster.