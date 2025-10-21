The Dallas Cowboys are planning to open the 21-day practice window for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Cowboys start return clock for Cooper Beebe, DeMarvion Overshown

The pass-rusher broke the news Monday by posting the message "T-21" on X, as in a countdown of T-minus 21 days.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed later in the day that Overshown, center Cooper Beebe and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel are all starting the 21-day window. Beebe is the team's starting center and is recovering from a foot injury.

Beebe landed on injured reserve after the marathon Week 2 win over the New York Giants with a lateral sprain and fracture of a small bone in his foot.

There is massive optimism around third-round pick Revel, who was the top cornerback in the 2025 draft class on multiple NFL team boards before a season-ending knee injury at East Carolina last September. He experienced discomfort before training camp began and was placed on the physically unable to perform list. Revel said on Monday he has full confidence in his knee and hasn't been more excited for a football practice since his early ECU days.

Overshown, 25, began the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from knee surgery and it was initially feared he could miss the entire 2025 campaign.

He tore the anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament in the Cowboys' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 9, 2024.

By making the official transaction Monday, the Cowboys have until Nov. 12 to decide whether to place the trio on the active roster. If they don't add them to the 53-man roster, they cannot be added until next season.

"He is so fired up," executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones said to 105.3 The Fan. "He'll start to work back in. ... He's been itching at the bit to get back, but we wanted to make sure that after coming back from two injuries, unfortunately, that he was 100 percent and ready to go. He's gonna have to have that ramp up period where he's gotta get in football shape.

"He didn't get any work in the offseason or training camp, so obviously there's work to do there. It'll probably take the fully allotted three weeks for him to get prepared, but hopefully after that bye, he'll be ready to play football."

Counted on now to help replace Micah Parsons, Overshown recorded five sacks, 90 tackles, one fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown in 13 games before the injury.

The Cowboys drafted Overshown in the third round out of Texas in 2023. He sat out his rookie season with a torn ACL in his other leg.

Jones had no update on cornerback Trevon Diggs, who missed last week's game after informing the team he had an accident at his home Thursday night resulting in a concussion.

On Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he had not put eyes on Diggs and sounded less than 100 percent convinced the 25-year-old cornerback gave Dallas every detail about his current condition.

"He said what happened, and I'm not saying that didn't happen. But a lot of times, you're not the best viewer of what happened to you," Jerry Jones said. "Yeah, no, I won't get into that, but the bottom line is that I do expect him back."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.