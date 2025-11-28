Daniel Jones out? Fractured fibula raises concerns but Colts QB gives positive update

Quarterback Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts has suffered a fibula fracture. (Getty Images via AFP) Daniel Jones' fibula injury had raised concerns about the availability of the Indianapolis Colts quarterback for the Houston Texans games this Sunday. Daniel Jones, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback, has suffered a fibula injury which raised doubts about whether he'd be available for the Sunday NFL game against the Houston Texans.

One fan on X complained “Daniel Jones fractured fibula…looking more like 0-3.” Another added, “Based on the Daniel Jones fibula news it may make a Colts W more difficult.” Yet another said, “How is Daniel Jones playing with a fractured fibula??”.

A training video of his was shared online as well, where the player did not look as fluid. However, most fans were more concerned about how he was going to play through his injury.

Fractured fibula recovery time

The fibula is the calf bone and lower leg bone fractures need immediate medical attention, Cleveland Clinic notes. The nature of Jones' fracture is not clear yet, but Cleveland Clinic notes that depending on the severity and subsequent treatment, people might take four to six months to recover from the injury.

If that were to be the case with Jones, then he would miss the Texans game. However, the QB seems to have other plans for Sunday.

Jones provides update on injury

Jones has spoken about the fibula injury that showed up on last week's report. He said, “Yeah, I’m good. I’m all good. I’ll be ready to go on Sunday. Obviously was out there last week. I’m good to go,” as per Cleveland.com.

He was also asked about the origin of the injury but couldn't pinpoint an exact moment, saying it was “just something that kind of was hanging over and realized it last week and yeah, just been trying to get treatment and make sure I’m in the best spot I can be.”

Riley Leonard could come in place of Jones were he to miss the match. Colts' choice of QB has been Anthony Richardson but he suffered a freak pregame accident that left him with a broken orbital bone. This is not the first time a player would be playing with a fracture in the lower leg. Aaron Rodgers played the 2018 season with a tibial plateau fracture he suffered during the opener.