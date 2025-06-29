Dave Parker dies at 74: All on wife Kellye Crockett and children

National Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder Dave Parker, famously known as "The Cobra," passed away at age 74 after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease. The Pittsburgh Pirates announced his death in a heartfelt post on X. Oakland Athletics' Dave Parker (39) watches the ball fly over the right center field wall for a sixth inning solo home run in Game 2 of the American League Championship baseball series against the Toronto Blue Jays, at Oakland, Calif., Oct. 4, 1989.(AP)

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Dave Parker,” Pirates said. “A legendary Pirate, Parker spent 11 years in a Pirates uniform, winning 2 batting titles, an MVP award and a World Series Championship in 1979.”

“The Cobra was part of the inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame class in 2022, and will be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown next month.”

Dave Parker Family

Parker was married to Kellye Crockett Parker for over 35 years until his passing on June 28, 2025. The couple resided in Loveland, Ohio, near Cincinnati, and had three children together. Parker also had three children from a previous relationship, likely with Stella Miller Parker. The two were married from approximately 1974 to 1980. According to a 2023 article by The Cincinnati Herald, three of his children are named Dave Parker II, Danielle Parker, and Dorian Parker.

In 2023, the City of Cincinnati, the Cumminsville Community Council, and the Cincinnati Reds honored Parker by renaming a portion of Borden Street at Elmore Street, near his childhood home, as Dave Parker Way. Parker’s wife and children attended the ceremony.

“I’m really honored to be here today, because this is where it all started,” Parker said at the event. “I’ve seen people today I used to play baseball with, go to school with. It was a pleasure growing up here. And I drive through here on occasion just to reminisce, because this is it. This is where it started and made me the individual that I am.”