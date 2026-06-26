Deion Sanders posts cryptic message amid Shedeur Sanders trade rumors as Browns weigh QB options

As questions continue to grow around Shedeur Sanders' future with the Cleveland Browns, his father, Deion Sanders, shared a message that quickly caught attention. Without mentioning Shedeur or the trade rumors directly, Coach Prime posted a tweet that many fans linked to the ongoing speculation. The post came as reports suggested teams had reached out to Cleveland about the young quarterback, although no trade is currently being discussed.

Deion Sanders reacts as Shedeur Sanders trade talk grows

Deion Sanders shared a message as Shedeur Sanders trade speculation continued around the Browns. (Deion Sanders/Instagram)

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Deion took to X with a message that appeared to address the outside noise surrounding his son.

"Stop expecting folks to act like u would act & make the same decisions u would make if it were u. You're setting yourself up for disappointment. God made all of us different regardless of the home u grew up in. Allow them to be who they are. God got this. #CoachPrime."

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{{^usCountry}} The Hall of Famer did not mention Shedeur or the Browns by name. Still, the timing of the post stood out as trade speculation continued to build before training camp. Deion has often used social media to support his children during difficult moments, and this message followed that familiar pattern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hall of Famer did not mention Shedeur or the Browns by name. Still, the timing of the post stood out as trade speculation continued to build before training camp. Deion has often used social media to support his children during difficult moments, and this message followed that familiar pattern. {{/usCountry}}

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Reports in recent days have suggested that several NFL teams have contacted the Browns to ask about Shedeur's availability. However, those inquiries have not turned into active trade talks. Cleveland still has the second-year quarterback on his rookie contract and has little reason to make a quick decision.

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Mary Kay Cabot shuts down trade buzz

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The latest update came from longtime Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot during the Orange and Brown Talk podcast. She said the Browns are moving ahead with the quarterback competition they have planned instead of making a trade their priority.

“I just don’t really think there’s too much to it at this point,” Cabot said. “They’ve already said exactly what they’re doing. They’re heading into training camp with a two-way battle between these two players, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.”

Cabot also said she would not be surprised if general manager Andrew Berry is listening to calls from other teams. Still, she added that she does not believe a trade is “on the front burner” right now.

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That leaves Shedeur with a chance to compete during training camp, where he is expected to battle Watson for the starting role. Unless Cleveland's plans change, the Browns appear ready to let that competition play out instead of making a move based on offseason speculation.