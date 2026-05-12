Shedeur Sanders posts cryptic message after Browns, Deshaun Watson's new move

Shedeur Sanders is facing significant pressure in Cleveland as he competes for the starting job. He started the final seven games of the 2025 NFL season, and many fans expected him to retain the role heading into the new season. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently arrived from the Baltimore Ravens, and while he initially appeared to build a strong relationship with Sanders, the quarterback situation has since become more complicated. Shedeur Sanders of Cleveland Browns looks on against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. (Getty Images via AFP)

Deshaun Watson is now reportedly leading the race for the top spot, putting Sanders’ position in doubt. The situation has sparked major discussion among Browns fans, as Sanders now needs to elevate his performance to stay ahead of the veteran quarterback.

Shedeur shares a cryptic message on his social media Sanders recently posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story, encouraging followers to focus on God rather than the opinions of others. The post read: “Think about a person’s opinion. In the grand scheme of life, it means nothing. We often give opinions power when we react to them and make them seem valuable. Why expect anything different from a modern culture that doesn’t keep GOD at the forefront of daily actions? Those who move through life with foul intentions will eventually face the consequences of their ways. The people who truly align with you will understand this perspective. In the end, as long as you’re walking in your purpose, GOD should be the only one you seek to please.”

The message comes amid ongoing competition for the starting quarterback role, suggesting Sanders is trying to stay mentally focused while ignoring outside criticism.

Family drama adds more heat to the Cleveland quarterback race The situation has become even more intense due to involvement from his brother, Shilo Sanders. Shilo recently criticized Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot on social media, adding further tension surrounding the family’s relationship with Cleveland media coverage. Meanwhile, Shedeur is focusing on his performance and working to prove he deserves the starting job. The Browns coaching staff is closely evaluating both quarterbacks during team activities this week, while Deshaun Watson has reportedly looked healthy and sharp in voluntary workouts. Sanders will need to perform at his best to reclaim or secure the starting role, as the competition remains wide open. Every practice session now carries added importance for the future of the Browns’ quarterback situation.

By Prabhat Dwivedi