Deion Sanders reveals what is next for Coach Prime after beating cancer

University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders revealed on Monday that he was previously diagnosed with a cancerous bladder tumor, marking the first time he has publicly disclosed details about his recent health concerns. Speaking at a press conference alongside his medical team, Sanders confirmed that he is now in remission following successful surgery. He also hinted at what is next for him after beating cancer. University of Colorado's Deion Sanders announced he is cancer-free after surgery for a bladder tumor. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(AP)

Deion Sanders reveals his next objective after beating cancer

At the conference, Dr Janet Kukreja, on Sanders' medical team, confirmed that he has beaten cancer after his bladder surgery. He decided to remove his bladder in order to eradicate the tumor and had it replaced with a new one. He revealed that the new bladder had taken well to his body. However, Dr. Kukreja shared that despite his being cancer-free now, they will "keep him on routine surveillance scans.”

Meanwhile, Sanders assured that this does not signal his exit from the Colorado Buffaloes. Fresh off his recovery from cancer, he is wasting no time setting bold goals for the upcoming season. The Colorado head coach revealed his next order of business after his long and hard battle with cancer. He shared, "I got work to do, we got to win the darn championship!"

Sanders urges men to ‘get checked’

Following his tough battle with cancer, Sanders urged all the men out there to get checked for bladder cancer. He empathetically said, "Get checked out because it could have been a whole other gathering if I hadn’t.”

Sanders, who revealed that he has lost some 25 pounds in the process, added, “We’re helping some folks today. There’s some folks right now calling the doctors, scheduling checkups. There’s some wives out there saying, ‘Baby, I told you. … Because if it could happen to Prime, baby, it could happen to you.'”

He revealed that the only reason he got to know about his bladder tumor was while getting CT scans for blood clots.