Deion Sanders' urgent plea to god after Browns reveal Shedeur vs Dillon Gabriel decision

The Cleveland Browns have made the crucial Shedeur Sanders vs Dillon Gabriel call. The team on Tuesday revealed that Gabriel will be the direct backup to starter Joe Flacco, and Sanders has been pushed to QB3. This comes after the two battled all through the preseason. Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, meanwhile, reacted to the decision with an urgent plea.

On Monday, the Browns traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also released Tyler Huntley, clearing up a crowded QB room.

After revealing that Sanders has been pushed, coach Kevin Stefanski said: “I think you factor in everything, truly. We look at it from a bunch of different angles. So, certainly we made the decision and feel comfortable with Dillon serving in that role.”

"It’s such an all-encompassing evaluation. So, everything the guys did in the games was important. We also saw a lot of them out here in practice and how they are at their craft. He’s certainly somebody that we think is getting better and better."

Deion Sanders reacts

Deion reacted with a simple, “But God! #CoachPrime.” His younger son, Shilo, was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week.

Cleveland Browns final roster

Quarterbacks (3): Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

Running Backs (3): Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson,

Wide Receivers (6): Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Isaiah Bond, Gage Larvadain, DeAndre Carter

Tight Ends (4): David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates

Offensive Line (10): Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, Dawand Jones, Teven Jenkins, Luke Wypler, KT Leveston , Zak Zinter,

Defensive Line (10): Myles Garrett, Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, Shelby Harris, Adin Huntington, Mike Hall Jr.

Linebackers (5): Carson Schwesinger, Devin Bush, Jerome Baker, Mohamoud Diabate, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Cornerbacks (5): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Cameron Mitchell, Myles Harden, Dom Jones

Safeties (4): Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Rayshawn Jenkins, Damontae Kazee, Donovan McMillon

Specialists (3): Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara, Andre Szmyt