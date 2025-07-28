‘Deion Sanders will retire’: Bombshell verdict comes amid health concerns, medical leave claims

Deion Sanders is expected to make a big health reveal on Monday. The Colorado Buffaloes coach, who has been mum about his mystery illness throughout this summer, reportedly spent several days at his Texas ranch. On Sunday, his reps revealed that the 57-year-old and his medical team will hold a press conference at 11 AM MT/1 PM ET. It will be streamed live on Colorado’s YouTube and Facebook channels. Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes speaks with the media during the Big 12 Media Days (Getty Images via AFP)

This comes as there are concerns over his illness. Sanders has a complex medical history, including circulation issues and blood clots. He had his two toes amputated back in 2021.

Now, football prediction handle Polymarket Football on X is reporting that fans believe Deion Sanders will step down/retire.

"Deion Sanders is holding a press conference tomorrow where he is expected to take a leave to deal with "health concerns".Sanders has had past issues with "life-threatening" blood clots and has had a few toes amputated as a result," the handle posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, minutes later, the handle added that Monday's presser could bring ‘Good news’.

“I am hearing mixed reports now, it seems like it's possible this could be a GOOD news update. Let's hope that is the case! Go prime ❤️❤️”

Sanders declined to address his health at Big 12 football media days Wednesday, which came during his extended absence from Colorado.

“I'm not here to talk about my health,” said Sanders, who is going into his third season as the Buffaloes coach. “I'm here to talk about my team.”

Since managing Colorado’s spring game on April 19, Sanders had been absent from football camps in Boulder. Last month, amid rumors of illness, the university declined to explain his absence. Sanders avoided directly addressing health queries when asked.

“I’m looking sharp, living well. God has truly blessed me,” he remarked. “No worries, no wants, no desires.”

It remains uncertain if these recent health concerns are new. Approaching his 58th birthday, Sanders has faced challenges with his left foot since a 2021 toe amputation due to blood clots during his Jackson State tenure. He also skipped the 2023 Pac-12 media day at Colorado following surgeries for a right leg clot and left foot toe adjustments.

Colorado AD Rick George, offering no specifics on Sanders’ condition, confirmed regular communication. He noted Sanders is expected to return to campus within a week or two.

“We’re in touch constantly, texts, calls,” George said. “We share a strong bond and mutual trust.”