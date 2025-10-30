Derek Shelton's Twins contract could be huge; first details on big MLB move out

Derek Shelton is set to be the Minnesota Twins' new manager, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday. The former Pittsburgh Pirates boss, who was fired on May 8 following a poor National League Central run, will be replacing Rocco Baldelli, who was fired by Minnesota last month. Derek Shelton is set to take up a Minnesota Twins job(X)

Shelton has worked in Minnesota before. He served as a bench coach in 2018 and 2019, which was Baldelli's first season there. The 55-year-old joined the Pirates in November 2019 and went 306-440 in his five-plus seasons with Pittsburgh.

Derek Shelton Twins contract details

While nothing is confirmed yet, Shelton is expected to sign a multi-year contract. The hire reflects the Twins' desire for continuity amid a roster rebuild. Shelton, 55, was a finalist for the Twins' managerial job in 2018, which Baldelli won. His return aims to leverage his experience with young talent like Royce Lewis and Pablo Lopez, addressing the team's 2025 offensive woes (26th in runs scored).

Back in 2023, Shelton's Pirates contract was extended. “I walk in, and they’re all back there. It’s for your family. You work your [butt] off to get this job. Yeah, it’s emotional," he said back then.

“I think the positivity that we’ve tried to portray as a staff and the consistency that we’ve tried to portray as a staff has been really important. There’s light at the end of the tunnel and we’re moving in the right direction, and that’s really important to me.”

Who is Derek Shelton?

Derek Shelton, 55, is a veteran MLB coach and former manager returning to the Minnesota Twins after a five-year stint leading the Pittsburgh Pirates (2020-2025).

A 2018-2019 Twins bench coach under Paul Molitor, he helped guide a 101-win AL Central title team. Fired by Pittsburgh in May 2025 following a 12-26 start and 306-440 overall record, Shelton excels in player development, mentoring talents like Oneil Cruz.