Desmond Howard says Arch Manning is overhyped because of famous last name: 'If his name was Charlie Brown…’

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard has publicly questioned whether Arch Manning deserves the lofty expectations surrounding him. Speaking on College GameDay in Miami, Howard claimed Manning’s reputation owes more to his famous surname than his performances on the field. Desmond Howard questioned whether Arch Manning deserves the lofty expectations surrounding the quarterback(Getty Images via AFP)

Howard was quoted in the On3 report as saying that he believes Manning is a good quarterback. “If his name was Charlie Brown, we would make fun of him, but we would not have these lofty expectations of him playing the quarterback position. I think he is who he is.”

Arch Manning’s uneven start

Now a full-time starter at Texas, Manning has struggled to find consistency through the first three games of the season. He has shown flashes of promise but has not yet produced the steady play expected of a quarterback leading a team with national title aspirations, stated the On3 report.

Texas fell to Ohio State 14-7 in a performance that highlighted Manning’s issues with decision-making and accuracy. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but was just 9 of 15 for 38 yards with a pick through three quarters before improving late, according to another New York Post report.

Howard's criticism of his own network

Howard also attacked his own network, claiming that ESPN has been hesitant to voice criticism of Manning. He stated on The Rich Eisen Show that "people don't want to really criticize him, partly because he is a Manning."

According to Howard, the intricacy of Ohio State's defensive schemes has been exaggerated by analysts, but in actuality, Manning just missed open receivers. He said, "I can show you ten or twelve plays where guys were running wide open and he either didn't see them or didn't hit them with the ball."

Opposite to Howard, others urge patience

Not everyone concurs with Howard's astute analysis. Nick Saban, the former coach of Alabama, defended Manning by arguing that it would be premature to bench him. Saban attributed the young quarterback's difficulties to Texas' erratic running style and subpar down-and-distance play.

Saban clarified, "You don't bench a guy just because he's having trouble." When you believe he isn't dedicated to carrying out tasks correctly, you take action. You stay with him if he's making an effort.

Before starting SEC play in October, the Longhorns take on San Jose State as overwhelming favorites. It remains to be seen if Manning can adapt to his new role and live up to the expectations associated with his family's legacy, but Howard expressed his conviction that Arch Manning is being evaluated differently due to his last name.

