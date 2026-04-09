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Dianna Russini shocking confession about husband Kevin Goldschmidt surfaces amid Mike Vrabel row; 'problem in marriage'

NFL reporter Dianna Russini's past confession about husband Kevin Goldschmidt has resurfaced after photos of her and Mike Vrabel sparked cheating speculations. 

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 01:40 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Dianna Russini, NFL reporter for New York Times, has found herself in the center of a controversy after her photos with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel went viral. The two were seen the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, as per Page Six.

Dianna Russini married Kevin Goldschmidt in 2020.(Instagram/dmrussini)

Notably, both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people. They each have two children with their spouses as well. Vrabel is married to Jen since 1999. Russini, meanwhile, tied the knot with Kevin Goldschmidt in 2020, after reportedly dating since 2015. However, now an old X post from Russini has resurfaced, where she's made a confession about her husband, the Shake Shack executive, and added that it is a ‘problem’ in their marriage.

What Dianna Russini said about her husband

Russini was commenting on a January 2026 post that was actually about the Philadelphia Eagles. The sports reporter is not a very well liked by many Eagles fans who have faulted her reporting. Most recently, Russini's reporting on AJ Brown leaving the Eagles drew backlash from the fanbase, as the NFL player stayed on with the team.

While the comment had flown under the radar then, it is getting much more attention now in light of the photos with Vrabel.

“She hate that man,” one person remarked, referring to her husband. Another added “I bet Vrabel is the GOAT at texting.” Yet another remarked “Did you text him a selfie with Vrabel from Sedona?”.

Despite the speculations, all indications are that Russini and Goldschmidt are happily married. Both Vrabel and Russini have issued clarifications after their photos came out. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response," he added. Russini also joined in and said "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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