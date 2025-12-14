Diego Pavia family: Why Heisman finalist's brothers Javier, Roel were arrested. What did they do

Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Diego Pavia of the Vanderbilt Commodores talks to the media(Getty Images via AFP) Diego Pavia is among the three Heisman Trophy finalist quarterbacks this year. His family details have now surfaced Diego Pavia is among the three Heisman Trophy finalist quarterbacks this year. The other two are Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin of Ohio State. They join Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

The award presentation Saturday night comes after a number of accolades already awarded. Mendoza was named The Associated Press player of the year earlier this week and picked up the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards Friday night, while Love won the Doak Walker Award.

While Pavia is one of the favorites to win the top prize, his family details have surfaced. The QB's two brothers were arrested this year.

Why were Diego Pavia's brothers, Javier and Roel were arrested?

Authorities said Diego Pavia’s brother, Javier Pavia, was taken into custody by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest report stated that Javier was holding a flag in the stands and obstructing the view of other spectators, prompting repeated requests from event staff for him to stop.

According to the report, stadium personnel warned that the flag would be confiscated if he did not comply. A trooper intervened after overhearing a dispute between Javier and staff members. The arresting officer noted that Javier appeared “extremely intoxicated” and became verbally confrontational with both University of Tennessee employees and law enforcement.

The incident marked at least the second time members of Diego Pavia’s family have been arrested at a Vanderbilt football game. In August, Vanderbilt University Police responded to a complaint at FirstBank Stadium involving a “belligerent man” who was allegedly harassing nearby fans and throwing food, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers identified the individual as Javier Pavia and reported that he appeared intoxicated, was unsteady on his feet, and smelled of alcohol. When asked to leave the stadium for disruptive behavior, Javier allegedly refused and resisted officers as they attempted to escort him out, the affidavit said.

During that earlier incident, another brother, 26-year-old Roel Pavia, intervened. Police said Roel pushed an officer in the chest in an effort to stop Javier’s arrest before fleeing the scene. He was later located and arrested in a parking lot across from the stadium.