Doc Rivers retiring from coaching? Ex-Bucks head coach makes major decision; 'I think it's time'

NBA coach Doc Rivers has sparked speculation about his future in basketball after suggesting he may be done coaching, following his departure as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Doc Rivers pictured.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a recent comment on Bill Simmons' podcast, Rivers reflected on his time as a coach and hinted that his time on the sidelines could be over. “I think it was time,” Rivers said when asked whether he believes he is finished coaching.

The 62-year-old’s comments come shortly after he stepped down from his role with the Bucks

Read more: Shaquille O'Neal names Stephen Curry on his Mount Rushmore of basketball greats

What did Rivers say about coaching and retirement?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rivers’ departure from Milwaukee followed a challenging stint in which expectations were high, but results fell short. The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, were considered title contenders but failed to make a deep playoff run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rivers’ departure from Milwaukee followed a challenging stint in which expectations were high, but results fell short. The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, were considered title contenders but failed to make a deep playoff run. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Speaking candidly, Rivers suggested that stepping away may be the right move at this stage of his career. Rivers further clarified that the “ownership” and he met and discussed his future as a coach, and ways in which Rivers can stay on for “a year or two” after he departed from the Bucks. Rivers said, “Oh no no no no. I told my coaches I'm done.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking candidly, Rivers suggested that stepping away may be the right move at this stage of his career. Rivers further clarified that the “ownership” and he met and discussed his future as a coach, and ways in which Rivers can stay on for “a year or two” after he departed from the Bucks. Rivers said, “Oh no no no no. I told my coaches I'm done.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further added, “I love coaching. Loved it. I had a lot of success at it. I had way more ups than downs. But at the end of the day, I have given 40 years straight with no off time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “I love coaching. Loved it. I had a lot of success at it. I had way more ups than downs. But at the end of the day, I have given 40 years straight with no off time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He further suggests that he needed a “break” and to enjoy some family time. “I just wanted a break. I want to get away. The grandkids and just life in general.”

While he stopped short of formally announcing retirement, his tone indicated a sense of closure after decades in the league.

He said, “I think it was time. So I would be surprised if I coached another game. I'll put it that way.”

Read more: LaMelo Ball warned about suspension amid Bam Adebayo trip row

A storied NBA career

Since 1999, Bill has led the Magic, Celtics, Clippers, 76ers, and Bucks in the NBA virtually nonstop.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His 2008 NBA title with the Boston Celtics is what made him most famous. He has coached these well-known teams throughout the years, such as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers, regularly working with star-studded rosters.

According to ESPN, Rivers has amassed over 1,000 career wins, holding a 1,194–866 record and ranking among the top six winningest coaches in NBA history.

Although his two or more lackluster seasons with Milwaukee aren't the ideal way to end it, his NBA legacy is assured. In honor of his coaching career, Rivers will be admitted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON