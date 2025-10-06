Emari Demercado's epic goal line fumble leads to TD reversal, Cardinals fans say: ‘Inexcusable’

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado had an epic fumble in the game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. Demercado had a free run to the Titans' goal line in the fourth quarter, with a Titans defensive player to stop him. But just as he was about the enter the goal line, he fumbled and dropped the ball. Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Despite initially awarding a TD, the referees initiated a TD reversal after they realized that Demercado had fumbled before scoring the TD. From a touchdown, it led to a touchback for the Cardinals.

Here's the video of the moment:

Notably, this is already the second time a touchdown has been turned over into a touchback after a fumble on the goal line. In Week 4, a similar incident happened involving Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell against the Los Angeles Rams. Mitchell dropped the ball on a 72-yard run, but dropped the ball before the goal line- just like Demercado - and the TD was reversed to a touchback.

Cardinals Fans Slam Emari Demercado

Emari Demercado was slammed by Cardinals fans for the blunder, with a host of reactions against the 28-year-old surfacing on social media. Given the situation, many thought that Demercado's fumble was "inexcusable."

“Another week, another dumbass TD thrown away at the goal line. Congrats on being this week's moron, Emari Demercado,” one user wrote.

“AGAIN. #Cardinals RB Emari Demercado just had a 76-yard TD — but he let go of the ball before crossing the goal line, and it’s a touchback. HOW DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING?!” NFL reporter, Ari Meirov wrote.

“Emari Demercado just did the thing… HOW ARE PLAYERS STILL DOING THIS,” said another.

“Wow. Emari Demercado drops the ball before it crosses the goal line and doesn't score the touchdown. He could've secured the win for the Cardinals with the 72-yard TD. I can't believe this keeps happening across the league,” Cardinals reporter, Colin Macmohan wrote.

Emari Demarcado had two carries for 81 yards deep into the 4th quarter.