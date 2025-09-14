ESPN fantasy down on NFL Sunday; users say app not working and updating - Here's what's wrong
The ESPN fantasy app was down for at least 18,000 users on Sunday as users complained about the platform ‘not updating’
The ESPN fantasy app was down for at least 18,000 users on Sunday as users complained about the platform ‘not updating’. Downdetector, a site that tracks online outages, noted that the application started facing issues as soon as the first round of Sunday games started. Steelers vs Seahawks, Cowboys vs Giants, Titans vs Rams, and Jets vs Bills are all in the first quarter at the time of writing this story.
According to users on social media, the issues primarily affected mobile devices, with the app freezing on lineup changes and score updates, while desktop versions remained partially operational. Downdetector data showed complaints about the app not refreshing live stats and causing missed waiver wire moves.
“Another @NFL Sunday and another week of @ESPNFantasy cast being the most useless POS app in existence. Games are miles behind again. Same as last year. FIX THIS,” one person complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“So ESPN has added a red frame around the screen on NFL RedZone, while the ESPN App and ESPN Fantasy App both glitch out. All time performance,” another person tweeted.
“Death, taxes, and ESPN Fantasy app malfunctions on football Sundays,” added another. The company is yet to respond to the outage.
The Downdetector outage map showed that the outage primarily affected New York, Boston, Detroit, Washington, and Chicago.
For those facing issues, you can try force-closing the app, clearing cache, or switching to desktop. The outage coincided with the new 2025 features, like enhanced home screen navigation and Gridiron Gauntlet tournament, which may have contributed to overload. Users can check ESPN’s status page or Downdetector for updates.
NFL Sunday schedule
Browns vs. Ravens
Jaguars vs. Bengals
Giants vs. Cowboys
Bears vs. Lions
Patriots vs. Dolphins
49ers vs. Saints
Bills vs. Jets
Seahawks vs. Steelers
Rams vs. Titans
Panthers vs. Cardinals
Broncos vs. Colts
Eagles vs. Chiefs
Falcons vs. Vikings