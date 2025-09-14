ESPN fantasy down on NFL Sunday; users say app not working and updating - Here's what's wrong

The ESPN fantasy app was down for at least 18,000 users on Sunday as users complained about the platform ‘not updating’. Downdetector, a site that tracks online outages, noted that the application started facing issues as soon as the first round of Sunday games started. Steelers vs Seahawks, Cowboys vs Giants, Titans vs Rams, and Jets vs Bills are all in the first quarter at the time of writing this story. ESPN fantasy app was not working on NFL Sunday(Unsplash)

According to users on social media, the issues primarily affected mobile devices, with the app freezing on lineup changes and score updates, while desktop versions remained partially operational. Downdetector data showed complaints about the app not refreshing live stats and causing missed waiver wire moves.

“Another @NFL Sunday and another week of @ESPNFantasy cast being the most useless POS app in existence. Games are miles behind again. Same as last year. FIX THIS,” one person complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“So ESPN has added a red frame around the screen on NFL RedZone, while the ESPN App and ESPN Fantasy App both glitch out. All time performance,” another person tweeted.

“Death, taxes, and ESPN Fantasy app malfunctions on football Sundays,” added another. The company is yet to respond to the outage.

The Downdetector outage map showed that the outage primarily affected New York, Boston, Detroit, Washington, and Chicago.

For those facing issues, you can try force-closing the app, clearing cache, or switching to desktop. The outage coincided with the new 2025 features, like enhanced home screen navigation and Gridiron Gauntlet tournament, which may have contributed to overload. Users can check ESPN’s status page or Downdetector for updates.

NFL Sunday schedule

Browns vs. Ravens

Jaguars vs. Bengals

Giants vs. Cowboys

Bears vs. Lions

Patriots vs. Dolphins

49ers vs. Saints

Bills vs. Jets

Seahawks vs. Steelers

Rams vs. Titans

Panthers vs. Cardinals

Broncos vs. Colts

Eagles vs. Chiefs

Falcons vs. Vikings