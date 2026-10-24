ESPN Radio icon Dan 'The Duke' Davis dies at 84; colleagues and sports world pay tribute

Boston College Football also paid tribute to Davis following his death, posting, “Boston College Football mourns the passing of Dan Davis, whose voice became part of the program’s history. From calling Doug Flutie’s iconic Hail Mary in 1984 to dozens of BC Football broadcasts, his legacy will forever be part of The Heights.”

Even before joining ESPN, Davis had earned recognition in sports radio for his call of Doug Flutie’s iconic Hail Mary pass for Boston College against Miami in 1984, which he covered for WRKO/ABC Radio.

Davis started out in broadcasting by covering high school football before going on to become a recognizable voice at some of the biggest sporting events. He called college football and basketball games and worked on coverage of marquee competitions, including The Masters, the U.S. Open, the Super Bowl and the Final Four.

Davis became part of ESPN Radio at its inception in 1992 and continued working for the network until retiring in 2011. Over nearly 20 years, he regularly provided updates for SportsCenter.

The network confirmed his death in a post on X, tweeting , "ESPN remembers Dan Davis, an ESPN Radio founding member, who passed away Wednesday."

Dan Davis, a longtime ESPN Radio broadcaster and one of the network’s founding voices, has passed away at 84, the ESPN network announced Wednesday. Widely recognized for his distinctive presence in sports radio, Davis was fondly called “The Duke” by his friends and coworkers.

The college also shared an audio clip of Dan Davis’ iconic call of Doug Flutie’s famous Hail Mary pass in 1984, originally broadcast on WRKO/ABC Radio.

Former colleagues pay tribute ESPN anchorScott Van Pelt also remembered Davis, highlighting a popular recurring segment from his ESPN Radio show alongside Ryen Russillo. In the bit, Davis would deliver hip-hop lyrics in a serious, spoken-word style, producing entertaining moments that became a fan favorite.

"Of all the things we did on SVP & Russillo, The Duke raps was an all time favorite. Dan "The Duke" Davis was the best. Not sure he got it initially, but @ryenarussillo got him to buy in and The Duke made it memorable. RIP to a legend. Love to his family and friends," he tweeted.

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Other former colleagues also shared tributes celebrating Davis’ career and the impact he had on sports broadcasting.

ESPN SportsCenter’s Stanford Steve posted, "The Duke was a legend."

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico also reflected on his time working with Davis, writing, "Working with The Duke was one of the great honors and pleasures of my radio days. As great an update man as there ever was .. and one heck of a radio call on the Flutie Hail Mary pass for BC. Prayers to all those who were lucky enough to have Dan in their lives. The best!!"