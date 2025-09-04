Ex-Giants star Michael Barrow arrested in Florida for punching wife after dispute; pleads guilty

Former NFL linebacker Micheal Barrow, a second-round pick in 1993, was arrested on Tuesday in Florida. Police say he accidentally struck his wife during a family dispute. TMZ Sports obtained police documents detailing the incident. It began around 9 PM Monday outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Former NFL linebacker Micheal Barrow arrested in Florida.(Instagram/michealbarrow58)

Micheal Barrow arrested

According to the heavily redacted report, Barrow and family members argued on the way to the terminal. Officers wrote that someone taunted Barrow. When he threatened to punch that person, his wife, Shelley, intervened. documents state, Barrow inadvertently struck Shelley "in the face, which caused her to fall on the ground." Barrow then allegedly hit the other person "in the face with a closed fist."

Barrow was arrested and is in the Broward County jail at present. Court records show he entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

NFL career and coaching

Barrow played for four NFL teams: the Houston Oilers, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys. Before the NFL, he played at the University of Miami. He won two national championships with the Hurricanes.

After retiring as a player, Barrow worked as a coach. He served on the Hurricanes' staff from 2007-2013 and then with the Seattle Seahawks from 2015-2017.

College career and community work

Linebacker Micheal Barrow won national titles with Miami in 1989 and 1991. His senior year came after Hurricane Andrew devastated Homestead, Florida. The Hurricanes dedicated the season to helping the local community. Barrow led the team in tackles in 1992. He had 136 total, 80 solo.

"Barrow was selected as an All-American, the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and finished seventh in the Heisman balloting. He also won the University of Miami's 1992 Jack Harding MVP award. Barrow finished his UM career (1989-1992) with 401 total tackles and assists, keeping him in the top-5 in the Miami record books," reads the description on umsportshalloffame.

He graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor’s in Accounting and Business Administration.

