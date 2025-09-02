Sports psychologist calls sports a great teacher; shares 5 mental health lessons it can teach for a healthier life

As a sports psychologist, Dr Sanika Divekar has seen first-hand how athletes navigate immense pressure. From dealing with the pressure to perform to being able to bounce back after a loss - all of these can take a toll on their mental health. However, these experiences also offer players a chance to build resilience, focus, and teamwork. The expert outlines five key life lessons from sports that every person can learn and apply off the field. Sports offers mental health benefits for every age and stage of life.(Adobe Stock)

1. Sports can teach the power of self-talk and discipline

Think about a tennis player before a crucial serve or a cricketer facing a fast bowler. What are some of the thoughts that could be going through their minds? It is likely positive self- talk. "It helps athletes reframe negative thoughts, boost confidence, and maintain focus. In our own lives, having a negative inner monologue can be draining. By consciously challenging 'I can't do this' with 'I'll give it my best shot', you can shift your mindset from one of defeat to one of empowerment," Dr Sanika Divekar, Senior Sports Psychologist, AMP by Mpower, tells Health Shots. This simple, yet powerful, mental adjustment that can change your approach to any task.

2. Sports can teach the art of reset and bouncing back from setbacks

A basketball player misses a free throw, and an archer's arrow goes wide - these are both very normal scenarios during a game. In such cases, what do the best athletes do? They try not dwell on what happened. They choose to adopt a 'reset' routine, says the psychologist. This is a deliberate process to let go of the last play and refocus on the next. In everyday life too, this can be crucial for mental health. "When you make a mistake at work or have a difficult conversation, don't let the emotional weight of it carry over. Take a moment, a deep breath, or a short walk. Consciously let go of the past moment and move forward with renewed focus. This ability to 'reset' prevents small setbacks from turning into larger failures," adds Dr Divekar.

3. Sports can make you focus on what you can control

It is a no-brainer that athletes are constantly faced with situations beyond their control: bad weather, a noisy crowd, or a biased referee. The most mentally tough athletes don't waste energy on these factors. Instead, they focus on what they can control: their effort, their preparation, and their response. "This is a vital lesson for navigating life's unpredictability. You can't control a traffic jam, but you can control your reaction to it. You can't control how a colleague responds to your ideas, but you can control the quality of your work and your professional demeanour. Shifting your energy from what's uncontrollable to what's in your power is a powerful way to reduce anxiety and feel more in control of your life," she explains.

4. Sports teaches you rest and recovery is important

Are you used to the hustle culture of working endlessly without breaks? At one point, the old-school mentality in sports valued "toughing it out" over listening to your body. However, modern sports science has shown that recovery is just as important as training. Dr Divekar adds: "The best athletes know that rest, proper nutrition, and mental breaks are essential for peak performance and longevity. In our daily routines also, we should recognize that burnout is a real threat to our mental and physical well-being. Taking breaks, setting boundaries, and prioritizing self-care are non-negotiable for sustained performance and mental health."

5. Sports teaches you to build your support system

Behind every champion is a team of coaches, physiotherapists, and mental health professionals. This support system provides guidance, accountability, and a safe space to be vulnerable. "In life, we too need a team. Whether its family, friends, mentors, or a therapist, having people you can turn to for support is essential. It's a reminder that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness. A strong support system helps you celebrate wins, process losses, and navigate life's toughest moments, ensuring you don’t have to carry the load alone," asserts Dr Divekar.

By adopting these lessons, you may empower yourself to approach life’s challenges with the same grit, grace, and growth mindset that athletes display on the field. After all, mental fitness, like physical fitness, is important for holistic well-being.