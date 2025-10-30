Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix and wide receiver Drake London are both making progress as they bid to return from injuries, coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday. Falcons coach on Michael Penix Jr.: 'Feel really good

Penix, who is nursing a bone bruise on his knee, was a spectator this past Sunday and watched as Kirk Cousins and the Falcons struggled mightily in a 34-10 setback to the Miami Dolphins. Cousins, 37, completed 21 of 31 passes for 173 yards while making his first start of the season.

"Michael is in the building," Morris said. "Obviously in meetings. He'll go out there today and do walk-through. We'll get a chance to get a feel for what he can do in practice, if he can do anything. But obviously we'll get to that right after this and find out what he's doing, how he can do it and how he feels and all that type of stuff. Obviously he feels better than he did last week. Obviously he feels better than he did every single day with it being a bone bruise. That stuff gets better every day. So, I feel really good about him."

Penix was hurt during Atlanta's 20-10 road loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 19. He played the entire game and completed 21 of 38 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown.

Penix, 25, has started six games this season and completed 61% of his passes for 1,409 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for one TD.

London, who had no injury designation last Friday, was downgraded to questionable with a hip injury on Saturday before being ruled out on Sunday. The 24-year-old, however, is expected to participate in practice this week, Morris said.

Both were listed as limited participants on Wednesday's practice report. Also limited were wide receiver Darnell Mooney , safety Jessie Bates III , tight end Kyle Pitts , edge rusher Jalon Walker and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. . Offensive lineman Storm Norton had a full practice, while edge rusher Leonard Floyd , receiver Casey Washington and defensive lineman Zach Harrison did not practice.

London leads the Falcons in catches and receiving yards this season. He is tied with star running back Bijan Robinson with two touchdown receptions.

