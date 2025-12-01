Fans worry after ex- NFL star Rodney Harrison freezes mid-sentence during live broadcast

Rodney Harrison sparks health concerns(X/NBC Sports) Rodney Harrison triggered a serious health concern among the fans after he appeared to freeze up on the microphone during a live broadcast. Former NFL star and NBC analyst Rodney Harrison raised a serious health concern among fans. The development comes right after Harrison appeared to freeze up on the microphone during a live broadcast. According to The Daily Mail, the 52-year-old had joined NBC's analyst team for the Sunday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders at FedExField.

Rodney Harrison sparks concern

According to Daily Mail, Harrison was asked about what he believed to be 'the best way to attack' the Commanders, and responding to this, he momentarily paused before asking the question to be repeated.

After that, Harrison said, as per Daily Mail, “The best way to attack them... There's a lot of stuff going on, I'm sorry. They don't have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball. That's it. I'm sorry guys.”

Reacting to the incident, one X user commented, “He was normal right after, hope everything is alright.” Another person wrote, “Yo, stuttering is a sign of a stroke. Check on him!” “Prayers up for Rodney Harrison… that wasn’t just ‘forgetting a name.’ That was scary. Hope he’s okay,” read another comment.

“Looks like an anxiety attack to me. Probably got that high earshot ping noise + heart palpitations. It's difficult to navigate when you're at a critical moment,” read another reaction.

About Rodney Harrison

Harrison is a former safety who had played in the NFL for 15 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and the New England Patriots, where he clinched two Lombardi Trophies, as reported by The Mirror US.

The outlet further noted that Harrison had retired, having made two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro first-team selections, and he holds the defensive back record for sacks. Harrison was also the first NFL player to register 30 sacks and 30 interceptions, according to The Mirror US.

