FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Which team has won most tournaments? Complete list here

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has given fans nail-biting encounter between some of the world's top sides across multiple venues in the United States. In total, 32 clubs from various leagues are taking part in the tournament that follows a World Cup-style expanded format this time. On Saturday, soccer fans are watching Inter Milan of Serie A going against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The Urawa Reds were up 1-0 at the end of the first half. Vinicius Junior #7 of Real Madrid C.F. during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group H match between Real Madrid CF and Al Hilal(Getty Images via AFP)

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which started on June 14, will witness 63 games in total, with all the games streaming live for free on DAZN.com. The 32 participating teams are divided into eight groups, with each consisting four clubs.

Top two sides from each each group advance to the knockout stages, starting with the round of 16. It will be followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

FIFA Club World Cup: Complete list of past winners

The FIFA Club World Cup was initially introduced in 2000. The competition did not take place between 2001 and 2004, but was rebooted in 2005. It did not take place last year as the organizers took a break for a complete revamp, ESPN reported.

As of now, Real Madrid from La Liga has secured a victory in the tournament for a record five times. The legendary club first emerged victorious in 2014 and then won the title for three consecutive seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Its fifth win came in 2022. Barcelona remains second after winning three titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Here's a complete list of FIFA Club World Cup winners from the year 2000 onwards:

2000 - Corinthians (defeated Vasco da Gama)

2005 - Sao Paulo (defeated Liverpool)

2006 - Internacional (defeated Barcelona)

2007 - AC Milan (defeated Boca Juniors)

2008 - Manchester United (defeated LDU Quito)

2009 - Barcelona (defeated Estudiantes)

2010 - Internazionale (defeated TP Mazembe)

2011 - Barcelona (defeated Santos)

2012 - Corinthians (defeated Chelsea)

2013 - Bayern Munich (defeated Raja Casablanca)

2014 - Real Madrid (defeated San Lorenzo)

2015 - Barcelona (defeated River Plate)

2016 - Real Madrid (defeated Kashima Antlers)

2017 - Real Madrid (defeated Gremio)

2018 - Real Madrid (defeated Al-Ain)

2019 - Liverpool (defeated Flamengo)

2020 - Bayern Munich (defeated UANL)

2021 - Chelsea (defeated Palmeiras)

2022 - Real Madrid (defeated Al-Hilal)

2023 - Manchester City (defeated Fluminense)

FAQs

1. What's the schedule for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The Group Stage matches are taking place from June 14-26. It will be followed by Round of 16 from June 28 to July 1, Quarterfinals on July 4 and 5 and Semifinals from July 8-9. The final takes place on July 13.

2. Where to buy tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Fans can buy tickets from FIFA’s official website as well as select authorized ticketing partners.

3. Which US cities are hosting the tournament?

The 2025 edition is hosted by the US, with matches taking places cities like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, and Seattle.