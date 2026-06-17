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Floyd Mayweather faces fraud charges over $200,000 luxury watch purchase; case explained

Floyd Mayweather faces felony theft and fraud charges over a $200,000 watch purchase, while legal proceedings continue in Nevada.

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 05:39 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Floyd Mayweather is facing two felony charges in Nevada after prosecutors accused him of using a bad check to buy a luxury watch worth $200,000 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 07: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during a news conference to announce an upcoming full-contact exhibition match against kickboxer Mike Zambidis at the Mayweather Boxing Club on May 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Candice Ward/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Candice Ward / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

According to court records obtained by ESPN, the former boxing champion has been charged with theft involving property valued at more than $100,000 and passing a check with intent to defraud. While Mayweather did not attend a court hearing on Monday, his lawyer appeared. The case centers on a watch purchase made in late 2024.

Floyd Mayweather faces theft and fraud charges

Court records show that Clark County, Nevada prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Mayweather on April 27. The complaint claims he wrote a $200,000 check from a Wells Fargo account to Gold and Beyond, a luxury resale boutique in Las Vegas, on December 31, 2024.

Marc Cook, an attorney whose firm represents Gold and Beyond, told ESPN that his client first filed a complaint with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office in February. “The reason for the delay is that my guy trusted Mayweather and was trying to give him every opportunity to make good on that,” Cook said.

Cook added, “And it got to the point where he wasn’t getting responses and wasn’t getting money for a watch that Mayweather had for well over a year.” According to Cook, the business initially hoped to settle the matter without criminal charges. He said several attempts were made to recover the money before turning to prosecutors.

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Neither Mayweather’s attorney nor the Clark County District Attorney’s Office immediately commented on the case, according to ESPN. The charges come as Mayweather continues to deal with other legal and financial disputes. ESPN reported that separate civil lawsuits in multiple states claim he owes money, while the Internal Revenue Service has placed a tax lien of more than $7.2 million against him.

Despite the ongoing case, a source close to Mayweather told ESPN that he still plans to travel to Greece this week for his scheduled exhibition bout against kickboxer Mike Zambidis on June 27.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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