Former Cardinals QB shares embarrassing dating experience with Rihanna

NFL star Matt Leinart recalled an embarrassing moment from back in the day when he took Rihanna on a date. The former Arizona Cardinals quarterback shared the story during an appearance on his podcast ‘Throwbacks,’ which he co-hosts with Entourage star Jerry Ferrara. Leinart's date with Rihanna was hindered by a lip blister, leading to an awkward evening.(X/Getty Images via AFP)

Matt Leinart’s date with Rihanna

It’s no secret that Rihanna was and continues to be one of the most desirable celebrities of all time. She’s talented, iconic, and beautiful in every way. And this is exactly the pressure Leinart faced when he finally got the opportunity to take her out on a date. Having already pursued her three times up until this moment, he knew that this was an “all or nothing” opportunity.

The only problem, though? The former QB had a huge blister on his lip due to excessive sun exposure. In all stead, Leinart decided to take the singer out to Teddy’s nightclub in Los Angeles, hoping that the dark would be able to hide the mark. What ended up happening, however, was him awkwardly turning his face away from her at all times and being unable to look her in the eye at any point in time. The singer must have been left confused and guessing about his awkward mannerisms, given how there never was a second date to follow that up.

Where they are now

At the end, however, all turned out well, and Leinart has no regrets about the situation, as he is now happily married to his wife, Josie. They also share two sons: Cannon, 3, and Cayson, 5. He has another 18-year-old son, Cole, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron.

Rihanna, as well, started dating her long-time friend A$AP Rocky in late 2020. The pair now share two kids together: RZA Athelston Mayers (born May 2022) and Riot Rose Mayers (born August 2023). She is currently pregnant with their third child. The couple has often publicly expressed their love for each other and has been snapped attending multiple public events together.

