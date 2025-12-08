Franz Wagner injury update: Will Magic star return vs Knicks? Video alarms fans

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) injured his knee on Sunday.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Footage of the fall quickly circulated online. In the clip, Franz Wagner can be seen sitting on the floor while holding his knee. Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner suffered a left knee injury early in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Knicks.

What happened?

The injury occurred with 4:43 remaining in the opening quarter. He jumped for a lob from rookie Anthony Black, but Knicks center Ariel Hukporti fouled him while trying to stop the pass. Wagner landed awkwardly, and his left knee buckled when he hit the floor.

He remained on the floor for several minutes, clutching his knee as trainers rushed to his side. Wagner was eventually helped off the court and was unable to put any weight on his injured leg.

Video leaves fans concerned

Footage of the fall quickly circulated online, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans. In the clip, Wagner can be seen sitting on the floor while holding his knee.

One person wrote, "We can't buy a break...ugh. Hope it's just a knee contusion and nothing horrible."

Another commented, "Damn man he was hoopin too, speedy recovery."

A third person added, "The pass that Anthony Black just threw to Franz Wagner would be called a hospital ball in the NFL. If you want to throw a lob there you have to do it like a full second earlier. Horrible timing and decision making on that play and it max have ended Franz's all-star case or season."

Another fan wrote, “Damn. That’s a nasty fall from Franz Wagner. Hope he stays healthy and is back on the court so.”

Will he return vs Knicks?

Orlando Magic quickly ruled Wagner out for the remainder of the game.

“Franz Wagner suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter today at New York. He is out for the remainder of the game and will be re-evaluated upon the team’s return to Orlando,” the team wrote on X.