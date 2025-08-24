Premier League 2025: Who are Manchester City's and Tottenham's highest‑paid players?

Manchester City squared off Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on August 23. Tottenham won the game 2-0. When it comes to wages, Manchester City is just as strong off the pitch as they are on it. The difference in player wages between City and Tottenham Spurs shows the financial strength of both clubs. The reigning Premier League champions have some of the highest-paid players in football, and the figures tell the story. Manchester City's Erling Haaland is the team's highest-paid player.(AP)

Manchester City: Erling Haaland leads the pack

At the top of the list is Erling Haaland, whose annual salary stands at $36.71 million per year, making him not only City’s highest earner but also one of the best-paid players in the football world, according to Be In Sports. The Norwegian striker has justified his paycheck with goals, trophies and global appeal.

Next on the list is Bernardo Silva, a player Pep Guardiola relies on heavily for creativity and versatility. He makes around $20.98 million annually, the same as Jack Grealish, added the report.

Perhaps the biggest surprise comes from Omar Marmoush, who pockets $20.63 million annually in spite of still working towards a permanent spot in City’s starting XI. Completing the top five is John Stones, who makes a whopping $17.48 million a year, reflecting his transformation under Guardiola.

Tottenham Hotspur: Maddison takes the crown

Over at Tottenham, wages are relatively modest compared to Manchester City, but there are still some big earners in the squad, Spotrac reported. James Maddison is currently Spurs' highest-paid player, earning $11.9 million each year. The England international joined Spurs in 2023 and has quickly become an important player in their midfield.

Next is Dejan Kulusevski, who makes $7.7 million a year. Next on the list are Richarlison de Andrade and Dominic Solanke, both earning $6.3 million per year. Rounding off the top five is Pedro Porro, who takes home $114,954 weekly, adding up to $ 5.9 million annually.

FAQs

Who is the highest-paid player at Manchester City?

Erling Haaland, with an annual salary of $36.71 million.

Who is the highest-paid player at Tottenham?

James Maddison, earning $11.9 million annually.

Who is the highest-paid Spurs player right now?

James Maddison currently holds that title.