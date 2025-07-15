Garrett Wilson's blockbuster extension gives a boost to Terry McLaurin-Commanders contract talks

Terry McLaurin, who is in the middle of talks with the Washington Commanders, might just profit off of Garrett Wilson's massive four-year, $130 million contract extension. McLaurin, who has stats similar to Wilson, is reportedly seeking a new deal at Washington with only one year remaining on his contract. Terry McLaurin is currently negotiating an extension with the Washington Commanders(File/AP)

Gary Davenport of the Bleacher Report predicted this week that McLaurin will sign a four-year deal worth $124 million with $83.5 million in guarantees. This could actually be a possibility.

Wilson’s $32.5 million AAV, Justin Jefferson’s $35 million AAV, and AJ Brown’s $32 million AAV disrupt the WR market. McLaurin is on a $69.6 million deal ($23.2 million AAV) and is seeking an extension exceeding $30 million AAV, according to reports.

Garrett Wilson's deal only strengthens McLaurin’s case. At 29, he has had five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and 13 TDs in 2024 with Jayden Daniels.

"The Washington Commanders appear to be “all-in” on trying to back up last year’s NFC title game run. The team swung a pair of big-time trades in the offseason for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel," Davenport wrote.

McLaurin is older than Wilson (24), but his 82 catches, 1,096 yards in 2024, plus second-team All-Pro honors, make him a top pick for Washington. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted McLaurin compares himself to receivers like Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million AAV) and Tee Higgins ($28.75 million AAV), and Wilson’s deal sets a new floor closer to $30–32 million AAV.

Bleacher Report’s James Palmer reported that McLaurin isn’t looking to become the next $40 million receiver. "But there’s still a pretty sizable gap between player and team in negotiations."

Here are the top-paid WRs in the NFL currently (AAV)

Ja’Marr Chase: $40.25M

Justin Jefferson: $35M

CeeDee Lamb: $34M

DK Metcalf: $33M

Garrett Wilson: $32.5M

A.J. Brown: $32M