George Pickens playing vs Lions tonight? Cowboys give latest injury update
As the Dallas Cowboys go against the Detroit Lions in a crucial Week 14 game on Thursday, all eyes are on star WR George Pickens
George Pickens injury update: As the Dallas Cowboys go against the Detroit Lions in a crucial Week 14 game on Thursday, all eyes are on star WR George Pickens. Dak Prescott and co are on a hot streak, winning three straight games, including against both of last year's Super Bowl teams - the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. A win in TNF would make playoff talks more realistic.
And just before the Lions game, the Cowboys received some encouraging news. Star wideout George Pickens, who has been dealing with calf and knee issues, appears ready to suit up. After logging full participation in both Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practices, Dallas is now expecting him to play against the Lions. It’s a significant boost for an offense that has leaned heavily on CeeDee Lamb.
“Cowboys WR George Pickens is off the injury report and good to go Thursday night vs. Detroit. CB Trevon Diggs, who remains on IR, and OL Tyler Guyton are out,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Dallas Cowboys depth chart
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Dak Prescott
Joe Milton III
Running Backs
Javonte Williams
Jaydon Blue
Wide Receivers
WR1
CeeDee Lamb
Jonathan Mingo
WR2
George Pickens
Ryan Flournoy
WR3
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
Tight Ends
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Left Tackle
Tyler Guyton
Nate Thomas
Left Guard
Tyler Smith
T.J. Bass
Center
Cooper Beebe
Brock Hoffman
Right Guard
Tyler Booker
T.J. Bass
Right Tackle
Terence Steele
Hakeem Adeniji
Fullback
Hunter Luepke
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Jadeveon Clowney
Sam Williams
Dante Fowler Jr.
James Houston
Defensive Tackles
Kenny Clark
Solomon Thomas
Quinnen Williams
Perrion Winfrey
Osa Odighizuwa
Jay Toia
Linebackers
Kenneth Murray Jr.
Logan Wilson
Marist Liufau
DeMarvion Overshown
Shemar James
Cornerbacks
Outside CB
Shavon Revel Jr.
C.J. Goodwin
Nickel CB
Reddy Steward
Other CBs
DaRon Bland
Trikweze Bridges
Caelen Carson
Safeties
Donovan Wilson
Alijah Clark
Malik Hooker
Markquese Bell
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Brandon Aubrey
Punter / Holder
Bryan Anger
Long Snapper
Trent Sieg
Kick Returners
KaVontae Turpin
Juanyeh Thomas
Jaydon Blue
Punt Returners
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.