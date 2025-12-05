George Pickens playing vs Lions tonight? Cowboys give latest injury update

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) takes a bite from a turkey leg following a win vs the Kansas City Chiefs(AP) As the Dallas Cowboys go against the Detroit Lions in a crucial Week 14 game on Thursday, all eyes are on star WR George Pickens George Pickens injury update: As the Dallas Cowboys go against the Detroit Lions in a crucial Week 14 game on Thursday, all eyes are on star WR George Pickens. Dak Prescott and co are on a hot streak, winning three straight games, including against both of last year's Super Bowl teams - the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. A win in TNF would make playoff talks more realistic.

And just before the Lions game, the Cowboys received some encouraging news. Star wideout George Pickens, who has been dealing with calf and knee issues, appears ready to suit up. After logging full participation in both Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practices, Dallas is now expecting him to play against the Lions. It’s a significant boost for an offense that has leaned heavily on CeeDee Lamb.

“Cowboys WR George Pickens is off the injury report and good to go Thursday night vs. Detroit. CB Trevon Diggs, who remains on IR, and OL Tyler Guyton are out,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott

Joe Milton III

Running Backs

Javonte Williams

Jaydon Blue

Wide Receivers

WR1

CeeDee Lamb

Jonathan Mingo

WR2

George Pickens

Ryan Flournoy

WR3

KaVontae Turpin

Jalen Tolbert

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson

Luke Schoonmaker

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Left Tackle

Tyler Guyton

Nate Thomas

Left Guard

Tyler Smith

T.J. Bass

Center

Cooper Beebe

Brock Hoffman

Right Guard

Tyler Booker

T.J. Bass

Right Tackle

Terence Steele

Hakeem Adeniji

Fullback

Hunter Luepke

DEFENSE

Defensive Ends

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Jadeveon Clowney

Sam Williams

Dante Fowler Jr.

James Houston

Defensive Tackles

Kenny Clark

Solomon Thomas

Quinnen Williams

Perrion Winfrey

Osa Odighizuwa

Jay Toia

Linebackers

Kenneth Murray Jr.

Logan Wilson

Marist Liufau

DeMarvion Overshown

Shemar James

Cornerbacks

Outside CB

Shavon Revel Jr.

C.J. Goodwin

Nickel CB

Reddy Steward

Other CBs

DaRon Bland

Trikweze Bridges

Caelen Carson

Safeties

Donovan Wilson

Alijah Clark

Malik Hooker

Markquese Bell

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Brandon Aubrey

Punter / Holder

Bryan Anger

Long Snapper

Trent Sieg

Kick Returners

KaVontae Turpin

Juanyeh Thomas

Jaydon Blue

Punt Returners

KaVontae Turpin

Jalen Tolbert