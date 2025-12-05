Giannis' injury only boosts Bucks trade talks; experts reveal favorite landing spots

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after an injury against the Detroit Pistons(Getty Images via AFP) Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a right calf strain on Wednesday and is expected to be out for approximately two to four weeks Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a right calf strain on Wednesday and is expected to be out for approximately two to four weeks, ESPN reported on Thursday. The Milwaukee Bucks star underwent an MRI after the Detroit Pistons game. He suffered the injury after tiptoeing along the baseline and dishing a pass to AJ Green for a layup.

The nine-time NBA All-Star hit two free throws, grabbed one rebound, and handed out the assist to Green before departing. The 30-year-old is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, and has already missed six games this season.

However, the situation is more complicated than it appears. Giannis, as per reports that have already been rebuked, discussed his future with the Bucks this week, sparking trade rumors.

“Giannis has never asked to be traded, ever,” coach Doc Rivers said. “I can’t make that more clear.”

But experts believe that the injury is only going to boost trade talks. Nine-time NBA veteran Chandler Parsons argued that the setback doesn’t diminish Antetokounmpo’s value, telling reporters, “As far as the trade, this means nothing. It’s not like his value goes down if he’s out a month.”

Parsons added that the situation could “kickstart these conversations that we keep hearing about.” The former forward emphasized that the two-time NBA MVP is still regarded as one of the world’s best talents, and teams won’t shy away: “I don’t think it changes anything of his value.” Antetokounmpo has reportedly expressed interest in the New York Knicks, though Milwaukee would likely explore Western Conference options if trade discussions ever became serious.

Out West, the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Golden State Warriors have all been floated as potential suitors, teams equipped with assets and long-term flexibility should the Bucks ultimately decide to reshape their roster.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)