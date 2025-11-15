New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Green Bay Packers, the team announced Friday. Giants QB Jaxson Dart out vs. Packers; Jameis Winston to start

Dart sustained a concussion during New York's 24-20 setback to the Chicago Bears.

Although Russell Wilson replaced Dart in that game, veteran Jameis Winston was announced on Wednesday to be Giants' starter versus Green Bay if the rookie was unable to play.

Also on Friday, the Giants ruled out wide receiver Darius Slayton and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux . Neither player participated in practice throughout the week.

New York listed safety Tyler Nubin and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez- Roches as doubtful after both players failed to participate in practice this week. Linebacker Bobby Okereke was limited in practice Friday and is questionable to face the Packers.

Winston, 31, inked a two-year, $8 million deal with New York in the offseason. He has yet to see action this season.

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2015 by Tampa Bay, Winston made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and topped the NFL with 5,109 passing yards for the Buccaneers in 2019.

Winston is 36-51 as a starter, completing 61.2% of his passes for 24,225 yards, 154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions in 105 games with the Bucs , New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns .

His last appearance came in Cleveland's 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 of last season.

Wilson, who turns 37 on Nov. 29, replaced Dart in the second half against the Bears and completed 3 of 7 passes for 45 yards while being sacked twice.

Slayton, 28, has 23 catches for 343 yards in eight games this season.

