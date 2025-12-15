‘Go Birds’: Biden cheers Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field; photo with owner Jeff Lurie surfaces

Former President Joe Biden at Dick Cheney's funeral.(Bloomberg) Former President Joe Biden attended Eagles vs Raiders in Week 15, hugged owner Jeffrey Lurie on the sidelines, and shared a video message. Former President Joe Biden, a childhood Eagles fan who grew up in Philadelphia, was at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to cheer the Birds as they took on the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 15 on Sunday. Biden was welcomed onto the sidelines by Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, and the two shared a hug.

Here's a photo of Lurie and Biden hugging on the field before the Eagles vs Raiders game Sunday:

The 83-year-old, who recently announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, also had a message for the current Super Bowl winners as they look to repeat the feat this year. Biden shared a message for the team, which was posted as a 13-minute-long video on the Eagles' Instagram page.

"Do you want to give a Go Birds?," the Eagles media personnel tells Joe Biden, and Biden replies: "Go Birds, man. All the way. You gotta win the Super Bowl again."

"How cool is it to be here today, Mr. President?," Biden is then asked. "It's always cool, man. You gotta get in the back room, man."

Biden's Love For The Eagles

Joe Biden’s support for the Philadelphia Eagles dates back to his childhood in Scranton and Philadelphia in the 1940s–50s. He has frequently referenced the Eagles as “his team” in interviews to ESPN and local Philly TV.

In 2018, he publicly praised the Eagles after their Super Bowl LII win. As president, he hosted the team at the White House in 2023 and has since shared recorded messages and interviews expressing pride in the franchise.