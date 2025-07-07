Gold Cup 2025 final prize money: How much will Diego Luna-led USMNT, Mexico earn after a win

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup final, pitting the United States against Mexico at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, got off to a flying start with Chris Richards giving the USMNT a 1-0 lead within four minutes. It’s the second goal for Richards in the Gold Cup. He headed the ball to the crossbar before it landed inside the lower right corner. United States defender Chris Richards (3) celebrates with Alex Freeman (16), Patrick Agyemang (24), Malik Tillman (17) and Diego Luna (10)(AP)

Diego Luna and co are fighting for a major trophy and will also win a massive prize money if they manage to beat Mexico.

Prize Money Details

The champion of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, whether the United States or Mexico, will receive $1 million, paid directly to the winning federation (US Soccer Federation or Mexican Football Federation) for discretionary allocation.

Runner-Up: The second-place team will earn $500,000.

The total prize pool exceeds $5 million, with $200,000 for third place, $150,000 for fourth place, and a $200,000 participation bonus for each of the 16 teams.

The winner also receives the Gold Cup trophy, a classical-style cup with a plaque engraved with the year and winning nation.

The US advanced with a 2-1 win over Guatemala, led by Diego Luna’s two goals, while Mexico secured a 1-0 victory over Honduras. Mexico seeks a record 10th title, while the USMNT aims for its eighth.

Ahead of the final, Chris Richards said: “We kind of like to fight, so I think that’s something that maybe has been missing from the national team over the last few camps, few months, few years. We didn’t come into camp saying that we want to fight, but I think if teams want to bring it to us, then they have something else coming for them. Of course, we want to win games, but sometimes in CONCACAF it’s not pretty, so you have to do the dirty things.”