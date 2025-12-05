Warriors forward Draymond Green exits early with right-foot injury in game against 76ers

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 4.(Getty Images via AFP) A right-foot injury forced Draymond Green out of the Warriors’ matchup in Philadelphia, with the team awaiting further evaluation. Golden State’s injury list grew again on Thursday night, this time in Philadelphia, where Draymond Green left early after a right-foot injury. It happened in the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Warriors were already without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, both out with earlier issues, and finding new gaps to cover.

Draymond Green exits the 76ers game early

Green went down on a rebound sequence under the basket. Philadelphia forward Dominick Barlow fell across Green’s foot during the scramble, and Green reached for the area near his ankle as soon as the play ended. He walked off slowly and headed straight to the locker room. That was around the 4:45 mark of the second quarter.

The team later ruled him out for the night. When Golden State returned from halftime, Trayce Jackson-Davis started in his place, with the Warriors still in a deep deficit after shooting below 30 per cent in the first half.

Draymond Green injury update

As per USA Today, Green left the arena in a walking boot and told reporters at courtside that he hoped to “play through it,” though the extent of the injury remains unclear.

Head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that he has not yet spoken to Green and that the team would take a cautious approach until medical evaluations are complete.

What comes next depends on testing scheduled for the coming days. The Warriors have been juggling absences throughout the road trip, and Green’s status now becomes another part of their worries. Early indications suggest the timeline will depend on swelling and mobility, but the team has not given a target return date.

Golden State still managed a late push. A brief four-point lead appeared in the final minutes before Philadelphia closed the game with a put-back from rookie VJ Edgecombe inside the last second. A chase-down block by Tyrese Maxey sealed the result, leaving the Warriors at 99–98.

For now, the update is that Green is dealing with a right-foot injury, evaluations are ongoing, and the Warriors will wait for imaging before planning anything further.

