GTA 6: From Jason and Lucia to Cal, every character revealed so far

Rockstar Games delighted its fans with a second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on Tuesday. The publisher also released over 70 screenshots, giving fans a sneak peek into the highly anticipated game ahead of its May 2026 release. The company also revealed information about the characters who will take the centre stage in GTA 6. All you need to know about every GTA 6 character revealed so far(Rockstar)

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the protagonists who “find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America” — the state of Leonida. They are forced to rely on each other in order to survive. So, here's a look at every GTA 6 character revealed so far:

Jason Duval

Jason is described as someone who “wants an easy life.” But sadly, things “just keep getting harder” for him. Growing up around grifters and crooks, he had a troubled life as a teenager. However, he tried to turn his life around with a brief army stint. After serving in the military, “he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners.”

Lucia Caminos

Lucia learned how to fight from her father, who taught her the art “as soon as she could walk.” Her life has not been easy, as “fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary.” However, she got out due to “sheer luck.” “Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes.”

Cal Hampton

Cal is a supporting character, who is Jason's friend and “a fellow associate of Brian’s.” He “feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open.”

Boobie Ike

Boobie is described as a “local Vice City legend,” who “acts like it.” He is among the few who transformed “his time in the streets into a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio.” He is “all smiles until it's time to talk business.”

Dre'Quan Priest

“Dre'Quan was always more of a hustler than a gangster.” Ever since he was “dealing on the streets to make ends meet,” his only goal was to “break into music.” He found success after signing Real Dimez. But now his “days of booking acts into Boobie's strip club might be numbered as he sets his sights on the Vice City scene.”

Real Dimez

Real Dimez is a musical duo featuring Bae-Luxe and Roxy, who “have been friends since high school.” They are described as the “girls with the savvy to turn their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash via spicy rap tracks and a relentless social media presence.”

Raul Bautista

Raul is described as a “seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards.” But his “recklessness raises the stakes with every score,” which could eventually lead his crew to “double down or pull their chips from the table.”

Brian Heder

Brian is a “classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys.” To date, he is “moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori.” He is said to have “been around long enough to let others do his dirty work.” He is letting “Jason live rent-free at one of his properties in exchange for help with local shakedowns” and running small errands for Lori.