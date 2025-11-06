Haley Kalil-Matt Kalil divorce: SI model clarifies controversial comment; 'doesn't capture full story'

Sports Illustrated model and influencer Haley Kalil has issued a clarification after her remarks on why she split with NFL player Matt Kalil, went viral. Haley split up with the former Pro Bowler in 2022, and was sharing intimate details of their time together on a stream with Marlon Garcia. Haley and Matt Kalil split due to ‘irreconcilable differences.’(X/@PopBase, @AroundTheNFL)

The 33-year-old insisted that they had a good marriage barring one thing, which led to their split. However, Haley was unwilling to say it out loud, instead typing it on her phone and showing Garcia, who couldn't hide his expression.

Also Read | Tired of saying yes to everything? Psychologist suggests 5 tips to set boundaries in a relationship without guilt

When asked if Haley was being serious, she placed her forearm on the table and exclaimed “Dead a**, for our whole marriage, dead a**!” She added, “But I was going to try it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying. Looked up lipo-type s***. That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself.”

Haley noted that Matt Kalil was part of ‘0.01 percent of the population’ when it came to the specific ‘issue’. She also admitted that despite their best efforts it was not possible not to break into tears. Without being explicit, Haley described the situation as being akin to two, maybe three, Coca-Cola cans stacked on top of each other.

What Haley said about Matt Kalil later

Issuing her clarification, Haley said she had nothing but love for Matt, TMZ Sports reported. “I care deeply about respecting his privacy and the integrity of what we shared together. During our livestream we talked about so much more than what’s being highlighted -- the love in our marriage, the growth we experienced, the depth of our connection,” she reportedly said.

“It's unfortunate that only one fragment is being amplified, because it doesn't capture the full story of how meaningful things were to me. I hope the our hour and half long conversation reflects more than a funny soundbite,” Haley added.

Haley and Matt Kalil split due to ‘irreconcilable differences.’ Since then, Matt has gotten married to model Keilani Asmus. Haley is dating and was linked to actor Austin Butler in that, but she quickly shut the rumors down.