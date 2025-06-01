"He owns Paramount': Tom Cruise's appearance on David Beckham's UCL final show sets Internet ablaze

Tom Cruise teamed up with close friend David Beckham for a special broadcast for Saturday's UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany. Tom Cruise made an appearance on David Beckham's show on Paramount for the UEFA Champions League final.(X)

Paramount had already announced Tom Cruise’s appearance on Beckham & Friends Live for Saturday afternoon's title match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. The alternate broadcast, hosted by CBS Sports’ Kate Scott and starring Beckham, debuted during the Champions League semi-finals on May 6 and 7.

Guests during the first two iterations of the show included director Guy Ritchie, French soccer legend Thierry Henry, actors Stanley Tucci and Joseph Fiennes and comedian James Corden. Now Beckham and Scott added the Mission Impossible actor, setting the internet on fire.

Internet reacts to Tom Cruise as a guest on Paramount for the Champions League final

Tom Cruise's appearance on the Paramount streaming of the Champions League final set the internet on fire.

A fan wrote on X: “Tom Cruise and David Beckham are comparing their historical broken metatarsals on Paramount+, great scenes. Kate Scott has just explained to Cruise that the Champions League anthem is 'iconic'.”

Another fan said: “Tom Cruise on UCL Finale Coverage ??? He owns Paramount lmao.”

A fan was intrigued by the lineup on Paramount: “It’s wild you can watch a version of the match on Paramount Plus with 'Beckham and friends' and it’s like him and Tom Cruise and Odell Beckham Jr talking soccer.”

Another fan was fuming that they weren't a Paramount subscriber: “They got Tom Cruise talking footy on paramount plus dawg.”