Heisman Trophy 2025 finalists: How do Mendoza, Sayin, Pavia, and Love compare? A look at their stats

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin recorded 3,323 passing yards for 31 touchdowns from 13 games, (AP) Heisman Trophy 2025: Here is how Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin, Diego Pavia, and Jeremiyah Love have fared this season. The winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy will be announced on December 13. The four finalists are: Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love.

Here is a closer look at the records of these four players and their chances of winning the trophy.

Fernando Mendoza

According to Sports Reference, the Hoosiers quarterback has appeared in 13 games this season and racked up 2,980 yards for 33 touchdowns. He has also managed 240 rushing yards for six touchdowns to bolster his record. His completion percentage is 71.5.

Also read: Heisman Trophy price: How much does legendary trophy cost? Details here

Julian Sayin

The Buckeyes QB has managed to earn 3,323 passing yards for 31 touchdowns from 13 games, as per Sports Reference. However, Sayin appears to have faltered as a rusher, with his rushing yards tallying to -2 and no touchdowns. Sayin’s completion percentage in passing is 78.4.

Diego Pavia

In 12 games this season for the Commodores, Pavia has recorded 3,192 passing yards for 27 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 71.2. On top of that, the Vanderbilt QB has rushed for 826 yards for 9 touchdowns, marking him as a dual threat.

Jeremiyah Love

The only non-quarterback in the list, Jeremiyah Love has been an integral part of the Fighting Irish’s offense. In 12 games this season, he has rushed for 1,372 yards for 18 touchdowns. He has also managed 280 yards for three touchdowns on receiving and 1,652 yards of scrimmage for 21 touchdowns, as per Sports Reference.

Also read: Heisman Trophy ceremony 2025: When and how to watch; TV and streaming details

Who is the favourite to walk away with the 2025 Heisman Trophy?

According to CBS Sports, the current odds-on favourite to walk away with the biggest individual award in college football is Mendoza, who has led his team to their best season of all time. His current odds, as reported by CBS, are -2,500. The second best on the list is Diego Pavia, with odds of +1,100. The remaining two in the finalists’ list – Love and Sayin – have +25,000 and +50,000 odds, respectively.

FAQs

Which team does Fernando Mendoza play for?

Mendoza is a quarterback for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Who is the only non-quarterback finalist for the Heisman Trophy this year?

Jeremiyah Love, a running back, is the only non-quarterback in the list.

Which position does Julian Sayin play in the Buckeyes team?

Sayin is a quarterback for the Ohio State team.