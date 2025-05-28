Here is why Joey Bosa is missing the Buffalo Bills' spring practice camp

The Buffalo Bills started off with their voluntary Spring practice sessions, but star edge rusher Joey Bosa was missing. Joey Bosa is expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s defence as they launch yet another bid for the Super Bowl title that has eluded them despite having a great team.(Instagram/ Joey Bosa)

Joey Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Bills in March, and the team hopes that he can re-establish himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers post the 2024 season.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s defence as they launch yet another bid for the Super Bowl title that has eluded them despite having a great team.

But why didn't Joey Bosa join the Bills’ spring practice?

Why is Joey Bosa missing from the Buffalo Bills' Spring practice sessions?

The Buffalo Bills' head coach, Sean McDermott, revealed on Tuesday that Joey Bosa is expected to miss all of the team’s spring practices because of a calf injury.

According to McDermott, Bosa was hurt while working out with the team last week, and he expects the player entering his 10th NFL season to be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

“Yeah, I mean, listen, it is concerning. Durability, availability are key ties to our roster,” McDermott said of Bosa’s recent injury history.

A slew of injuries in the past few seasons led to Joey Bosa's release by the Los Angeles Chargers.

“And so we basically look ahead in terms of what he’s doing now, which is getting himself the treatment that he needs, and he’s working hard at it. And that’s all that he can control right now. And we get him back when we get them back, probably at this point, training camp,” he added.

Joey Bosa, who turns 30 in July, is coming off three injury-shortened seasons in which he was limited to playing in 28 games because of groin, foot, hip and back issues.

His 72 sacks are tied for the 10th most in the league since 2016, though he has combined for only 14 over the past three years.