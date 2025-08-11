Premier League 2025-26: Club-by-club guide of what fans expect this football season

The English Premier League 2025-26 fixtures are all set to kick off from August 15, spanning over 33 weekends and five midweek matches. A total of 20 clubs will be battling it out on the field to win the title, including defending champions Liverpool. Liverpool will be aiming to defend their Premier League title once the tournament kicks off.(AP)

Ahead of the season kicking off, fans from all 20 clubs have shared their expectations, from title glory to survival scraps. Here is how the terraces see it, as per The Guardian.

Premier League 2025 title contenders

Fans told The Guardian that Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are prominent title contenders. Arsenal fans expressed confidence that Gyokeres has the capability to ease Saka’s goal-scoring burden.

Meanwhile, Liverpool supporters are optimistic because of the big-money signings. They have a clear target to finish at the top, once again. While the side has to cope with the absence of Diogo Jota, fans are pinning their hopes on Alisson and Mohammed Salah, the report added.

Manchester City followers, despite feeling underestimated, are expecting Haaland to lead another title push. However, it remains to be seen how Pep Guardiola's team copes with the absence of Kevin DeBruyne. All three fan bases are boldly predicting a first-place finish.

European ambitions

Chelsea fans are being cautiously optimistic and are hopeful that the team will reach the top four. Fans believe that side can reach the position if James and Caicedo remain fit. The goalkeeping situation, however, is still a concern. On the other hand, Newcastle are aiming to build on last season’s high with Champions League football in mind.

Brighton’s exciting new arrivals and solid pre-season have fans dreaming of Europe again. Manchester United fans, too, are expecting a spot in the top six, with Cunha and Mbeumo shining. Tottenham fans are hoping for fewer league defeats this season. However, they will have to adapt to playing without Son, fans were quoted as saying in The Guardian.

Mid-table dreams

Aston Villa fans have accepted that last season’s success will be hard to top, but expect another strong finish. West Ham’s optimism is tempered by concerns over midfield pace. Fulham, Palace, and Bournemouth fans are hoping for stability, while Brentford fans are adapting to life without key departures.

Nottingham Forest fans are also hopeful that retaining Morgan Gibbs-White will prove beneficial for the team. However, the squad lacks depth for a European campaign and potential signings, including Douglas Luiz, are being discussed.

Survival battles

Sunderland fans are being cautious before getting their hopes high since the club returns to the Premier League after a long absence. While the signing of Xhaka is expected to provide leadership, the squad still needs defensive cover. The Everton fans, meanwhile, expressed mixed feelings. They have solid defense, but could still struggle to score. Fans believe the club needs to sign five to six players to fill the gaps.

Leeds fans are hopeful for survival with new signings and their historical successes. However, fans believe the squad needs more attacking options. Wolves fans, on the other hand, are not too hopeful. The squad, they believe, is in need of a rapid overhaul, but recruitment is slow. The club is aiming for survival, but ambition seems lacking.

Burnley, meanwhile, are approaching the Premier League 2025 with a pragmatic strategy under Scott Parker’s leadership, which has fans hoping for a more resilient team.

Premier League 2025: Kit verdicts

While most new kits have been warmly received, especially Arsenal’s bold designs and Liverpool’s traditional Adidas look, a few clubs face complaints. Everton’s kit has drawn criticism. Fulham and Forest have sparked debate over changes to tradition.

FAQs

Q1: Which clubs are tipped for the title?

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City fans all believe they can win the league.

Q2: Who faces the toughest survival battle?

Wolves, Sunderland, and Leeds are seen as most at risk, with Burnley also in danger.

Q3: Which new signings have generated the most excitement?

Gyökeres at Arsenal, the Bundesliga arrivals at Liverpool, and Cunha at Manchester United have generated a lot of interest.

Q4: Are there any standout kits this season?

Liverpool’s classic Adidas design and Arsenal’s fresh look have been widely praised.

Q5: Which fan bases are most optimistic?

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City supporters top the optimism charts.