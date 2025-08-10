Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Tribute to ex-Liverpool forward Diogo Jota controversially disrupted at Wembley

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 10, 2025 11:05 pm IST

Liverpool has made a number of tributes to Jota following his death, including retiring his No. 20 jersey.

A tribute to former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva was disrupted on Sunday when some fans at the Community Shield match failed to observe a moment's silence.

General view of players during a minutes silence in memory of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva before the match.(REUTERS)
General view of players during a minutes silence in memory of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva before the match.(REUTERS)

Before the game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley both teams and their staff stood silently to commemorate the brothers — who died in a car accident in Spain in July — but loud voices could be heard in the crowd, which prompted some boos.

Referee Chris Kavanagh then blew his whistle to signal the end of the tribute.

This was Liverpool's first major game since the death of Jota, who was 28.

The brothers died when the Lamborghini they were in veered off a road and burst into flames near the northwestern city of Zamora.

The Premier League champion has made a number of tributes to Jota following his death, including retiring his No. 20 jersey.

Liverpool supporters began to applaud Jota when Sunday's game reached the 20-minute mark and that applause quickly erupted into cheers as new signing Jeremie Frimpong scored to put the Merseyside club 2-1 ahead. Eventually Crystal Palace won the match, courtesy of a thrilling penalty shootout.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris.
