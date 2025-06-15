How injury helped Caitlin Clark's game as she returns for Liberty vs Fever clash

Caitlin Clark returned for the Liberty vs Fever WNBA game on Saturday, a huge relief for the Indiana outfit. Caitlin Clark said that her injury helped her learn about the game more.(Getty Images via AFP)

While the Indiana Fever suffered during the star player's absence, Caitlin Clark said that the injury actually helped her game a lot in terms of perspective.

“When you're in the game and you have the ball in your hands, you're thinking about so many different things. You're trying to dribble, you're trying to drive, you're trying to pass, you're looking for your teammates, you're thinking about shooting,” Clark said.

According to Caitlin Clark, it was much easier to understand the game from the team’s perspective while watching it from the sidelines.

So it's hard to really, you know, look at the game from the whole perspective of everybody on the floor. And I think that's a lot easier when you're out.”

Fever coach Stephanie White seemed to agree with her star player, saying that Caitlin Clark noticed the trends a little bit more. She was tasked with keeping tabs on some things, including how to respond when the momentum is against the team.

Caitlin Clark injury

Caitlin Clark sustained a left quadricep injury while playing against the New York Liberty in late May. She has been sidelined for five games.

The Fever missed the point guard dearly, losing three out of five games. Before the injury, they had won two and lost two with her.

The stat shows how much the Indiana Fever team relies on Caitlin Clark, who is their scoring and assists leader. Before stepping onto the court for the Liberty vs Fever game, Clark averaged 19 points per game. She also assisted an average of 9.3 times and got six rebounds per game.

Stephanie White would hope that she gets the best version of Clark in Saturday's Liberty vs Fever game.