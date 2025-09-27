Igor Thiago's brace powers Brentford to 3-1 win over Man United; Diogo Dalot's return goes in vain

Manchester United side back Diogo Dalot was sidelined with an injury. As a result, Dalot missed Manchester United’s fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea. The Portuguese international made a comeback to the playing XI for the game against Brentford. Despite Dalot’s return, Manchester United failed to clinch a win against Brentford. Manchester United's Diogo Dalot in action against Brentford's Kevin Schade.(Action Images via Reuters)

Igor Thiago scored a brace as Brentford earned a resounding 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Diogo Dalot back in the side

Raising hopes about his return, Dalot had shared a matchday graphic on Instagram Stories. According to Mirror, Dalot had even participated in training on Tuesday. The official X handle of Manchester United also shared a post confirming Dalot’s return to “full training.”

Amad Diallo skips the match

With Noussair Mazraoui out of the matchday squad, Dalot started the fixture against Brentford on the right side. Meanwhile, Patrick Dorgu secured his spot in the playing XI in the left wing-back position. Manchester United's Ivory Coast forward Amad Diallo was not part of the matchday squad for the game against the Bees.

Amorim had said on Friday that Diallo would miss the fixture against Brentford due to the death of a family member, Reuters reported.

"Amad is not here. Someone in his family passed away so we are giving all the support to Amad," Amorim told reporters.

Manchester United had entered the fixture against Brentford with an aim to claim wins in consecutive league games under Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese coach himself had admitted that winning back-to-back matches would help his side start to get over last season’s setback, when Manchester United secured the 15th spot on the Premier League points table.

"I think if we start winning it is not (a question of) 10 wins in a row. I am talking about the second one, then the third one. The feeling will change and again that is something about the environment that we are living in for a while,” ESPN quoted Amorim as saying.

Having featured in six Premier League matches so far this season, Manchester United have collected seven points. In their next game, Manchester United will be up against Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, October 4 at Old Trafford.

