Diogo Dalot: ‘There’s no place to hide when you play for Manchester United'

As Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot stepped into the buzzing energy of Mumbai, he was greeted by a sea of red — passionate fans waving flags, chanting songs, and showering the Portuguese full-back with adoration. Though just a few hours into his India visit, the 26-year-old was already soaking in the experience. Manchester United player Diogo Dalot signing an autograph for fans during meet-and-greet session with soccer fans in Mumbai on Thursday(Hindustan Times)

“We just landed and ever since we are here, we are having a lot of fun. It’s great to meet fans of Manchester United here — they are so full of passion and enthusiasm about the club,” he told us.

Diogo’s visit, alongside teammates Harry Maguire and André Onana, marked the launch of the new season of United We Play, a grassroots football initiative. But amid the smiles and celebratory mood, he remained grounded, reflecting on a demanding season that tested the squad and its supporters alike.

“It’s been tough for us and tough for the fans. There were moments in the season where I felt we played well but just couldn’t get the result. We need to take responsibility for that,” he admitted.

Diogo, who has grown into a key presence on the pitch for United, understands the weight of expectation that comes with the club’s badge. “There’s no place for you to hide when you play for Manchester United. You have to match it. You have to be ready for it,” he said. With big changes underway at Old Trafford — both on and off the field — Dalot views the upcoming pre-season as a reset point.

“We have to come back to pre-season with energy. “A lot of changes are happening at the club, and it’s on us to adapt, grow, and fight for what this club stands for,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the defender remains optimistic. His words in Mumbai echo the resolve of a player — and a team — determined to rise again.