IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - December 9, 2020 Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - December 9, 2020 Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case

  • Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana was banned for one year by UEFA in a doping case on Friday and is set to miss next year's African Cup of Nations in his home nation of Cameroon.

Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.

Furosemide is often used as a masking agent to hide the presence of other drugs, though Ajax said Onana took a pill prescribed for his wife when he felt unwell.

“We had hoped for a conditional suspension or for a suspension much shorter than these twelve months, because it was arguably not intended to strengthen his body and thus improve his performance,” Ajax managing director Edwin van der Sar said.

Ajax said the club and player will appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 24-year-old Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Ajax for five seasons and a regular for Cameroon.

Although Onana's positive test was in October, he continued to play in the Champions League. Ajax placed third in its group, which was won by Liverpool.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajax amsterdam
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - December 9, 2020 Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - December 9, 2020 Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 27, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 27, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Chelsea defender Silva an injury doubt for Sheffield United game

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The Brazil international Silva went off in the first half after stretching for the ball. He was replaced by Andreas Christensen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters(REUTERS)
General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters(REUTERS)
football

UEFA has plan for expanded Champions League with new format

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The overhaul is UEFA’s strategy to rebuff plans to launch a largely closed breakaway competition — which has been pushed by Barcelona and Real Madrid — and maintain qualification through domestic leagues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Modest Tuchel plays down his impact after statement win for Chelsea

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:56 AM IST
After a dreadful run of two wins in eight games which cost club great Frank Lampard his job, Chelsea are suddenly oozing confidence across the pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara look dejected after conceding their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara look dejected after conceding their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Germany bars Liverpool from coming for the Champions League game

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The German Interior Ministry said Thursday that an application by Leipzig for special permission for Liverpool to enter the country was refused by federal police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 4, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura in action REUTERS/Neil Hall(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 4, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura in action REUTERS/Neil Hall(REUTERS)
football

Tuchel gets better of Mourinho as Chelsea beat Tottenham

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:50 AM IST
German Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard last week, has now seen his side take seven points from his three Premier League games in charge with no goals conceded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastien Haller while playing for West Ham United. (Pool via REUTERS)
Sebastien Haller while playing for West Ham United. (Pool via REUTERS)
football

Admin error sidelines Ajax's Haller from Europa League

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Haller joined Ajax from West Ham over the winter transfer period for 22.5 million euros (USD 26.7 million).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mikel Arteta(Getty Images)
File image of Mikel Arteta(Getty Images)
football

Arteta calls on social media firms to help stop online abuse of players

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz have all been subjected to racist abuse online recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roma's Edin Dzeko after missing a chance during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(AP)
Roma's Edin Dzeko after missing a chance during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(AP)
football

Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 AM IST
"A club must abide by discipline, rules and a code of conduct that needs to be followed and respected," new Roma general manager Tiago Pinto said Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 3, 2021 Manchester City's Ruben Dias and John Stones celebrate at the end of the match Pool via REUTERS/Gareth Copley(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 3, 2021 Manchester City's Ruben Dias and John Stones celebrate at the end of the match Pool via REUTERS/Gareth Copley(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man City restore lead at top with routine win at Burnley

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:00 AM IST
City have won 13 straight matches in all competitions and Pep Guardiola's side will head into Sunday's clash with Liverpool at Anfield in confident mood after another faultless display.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(AP)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(AP)
football

Klopp blames mental fatigue for Liverpool loss to Brighton

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Klopp's champions failed to score for the third successive home league game and they managed only one effort on target as they fell seven points behind leaders Manchester City who also have a game in hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman(REUTERS)
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman(REUTERS)
football

PSG showing no respect for Barca by talking about Messi: Koeman

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:43 AM IST
PSG's Brazilian forward and former Barca player Neymar said back in November he wished to play alongside Messi again, while sporting director Leonardo said last month that the French side had a seat at the table of clubs wishing to sign the Argentine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - February 3, 2021 Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - February 3, 2021 Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona rally late to beat Granada 5-3, reach Copa semis

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Lionel Messi helped set up two late goals to force extra time, and Barcelona went on to beat Granada 5-3 on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals — giving fans hope that the club won't go two straight seasons without a trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara look dejected after conceding their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara look dejected after conceding their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Liverpool stumble again in 1-0 home loss to Brighton in EPL

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:09 AM IST
The victory, Brighton's first at Anfield since 1982, owed much to the organization which manager Graham Potter has drilled into the Seagulls, defending en masse and then committing players to attack when they had the chance to take the game to the hosts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw.(I League)
Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw.(I League)
football

Table-toppers Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC play out goalless draw

By hindustantimes.com, Kalyani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:25 PM IST
  • A draw for Churchill Brothers means that they retain their pole position in the Hero I-League while Aizawl FC can slip down the table, depending on how TRAU fare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP