Arsenal faces setback with Captain Martin Odegaard's injury ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal faced a huge blow on Saturday lunchtime when captain Martin Odegaard was forced off injured during their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates. The Norwegian midfielder appeared to aggravate his shoulder in a collision with teammate Jurrien Timber, lasting just 18 minutes before being replaced by youngster Ethan Nwaneri, Manchester Evening News reported. Arsenal's Martin Odegaard aggravated his old shoulder injury during match against Nottingham Forest(AP)

The incident came at a crucial time for the Gunners, who are preparing to host Manchester City at the Emirates next weekend in a fixture which could shape the early title race.

Odegaard's recurring shoulder issue

Odegaard’s injury is a recurrence of the shoulder issue that has troubled him since August, when he was forced off in Arsenal’s win over Leeds. He missed the starting XI for the defeat at Anfield before the international break and admitted the shoulder had caused him significant pain.

After proving his fitness during international duty with Norway, Martin Odegaard insisted he was ready to return. He played the full 90 minutes against Moldova, even scoring and assisting in an 11-1 win, but the return to domestic football has again ended in frustration.

Arteta’s growing injury concerns

With a number of important players out, manager Mikel Arteta is dealing with growing injury concerns. Christian Norgaard, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus are still out, and Bukayo Saka is currently dealing with a hamstring issue, according to ESPN.

The report added that with a packed schedule that includes Champions League action and the highly anticipated matchup with Manchester City, the Spaniard acknowledged before the Forest match that team rotation will be crucial in the upcoming weeks.

New signings shine as Arsenal dominate

FAQs

How long was Odegaard on the pitch before his injury?

He lasted 18 minutes before being substituted.

Who replaced Odegaard against Forest?

Academy prospect Ethan Nwaneri.

What is the nature of Odegaard’s injury?

He appeared to aggravate an existing shoulder problem from earlier this season.

Who else is currently injured for Arsenal?

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Christian Nørgaard are among those sidelined.

What does this mean for the Manchester City match?

Arsenal face a nervous wait to see if their captain recovers in time for the top-of-the-table clash.